Bucketheads Podcast: Is Ohio State back in the NCAA Tournament conversation?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 107 of Bucketheads, The Ohio State men’s basketball team is back. Connor and Justin break down the Dale Bonner shot, and the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan State.

Now, the important question arises: How can the Buckeyes play their way into the NCAA Tournament? And is that even a realistic possibility?

We also talk about coaches and whether or not Jake Diebler has a legitimate shot to be the next head coach. And who do we want to get the job? It looks like Greg McDermott might be out, so who is on the list?

