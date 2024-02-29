Uncut Podcast: OSU celebrates outright B1G title; McGuff, McMahon, Sheldon talk Michigan win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Sunday’s win for Ohio State women’s basketball locked up a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but Wednesday night, the Buckeyes let people know they don’t like sharing. The Scarlet and Gray defeated the Michigan Wolverines 67-51 to claim the outright league title. Following the game, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Jacy Sheldon, and forward Cotie McMahon spoke with the media.

Coach McGuff, talked about the importance of this team, why this specific title win is special, how the Buckeyes look ahead to the next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and how he planned on celebrating the big win. Hint: It includes going home and sitting on his couch.

Then, McMahon and Sheldon talk about how much the team’s grown to get to this moment, only wanting the trophy for themselves and how Sunday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes is still personal to the team.

That and more, in a press conference right after confetti and streamers fell to the floor of the Schottenstein Center.

