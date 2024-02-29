Ohio State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview and Prediction

Hot on the heels of Dale Bonner’s game-winning buzzer beater against Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes return home from East Lansing to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Value City Arena tonight.

Sunday’s win continued the roller coaster ride under interim head coach Jake Diebler, who replaced former head coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes’ loss to Wisconsin on Feb. 13.

Since Diebler took over, the Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11) upset No. 2 Purdue at home, 73-69, and dropped a road game to Minnesota, 88-79, before defeating the Spartans to snap their 17-game road loss streak, a program-record.

The Huskers (20-8, 10-7) also played Sunday, whomping Minnesota, 73-55, at home to set a single-season home win record (17-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena). Currently on a four-game win streak, Nebraska is ranked 4th in the Big Ten and is projected to be a middle-seed tournament team and get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. They’re looking to finish the regular season strong, starting with a win in Columbus this evening.

Preview

Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeyes into Thursday’s matchup against the Cornhuskers, averaging 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Forward Jamison Battle is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and he’s averaging 44 percent from three-point territory. Battle missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but Diebler expects the senior to be available tonight against Nebraska. Rounding out the leaders for the Buckeyes is Roddy Gayle, who is putting up 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

In their game against the Spartans, it was Devin Royal who led the team with 14 points off the bench. Gayle put up 12 points, and Thornton had 11 and the game-winning assist to Bonner.

Bonner was the surprise hero, though, an exciting exclamation point on the game from a player averaging 4.4 points per game and shooting just 31.2 percent.

The Huskers are led by Keisei Tominaga, averaging 14 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assist per game. He’s also shooting 37 percent from three-point territory, making 57 of 154 attempts. Rienk Mast and Brice Williams are both putting up 12.9 points per game and shooting 43.9 percent. Mast leads the team in rebounds, with an average of 7.8 per game. The 6-foot-10 Dutch junior scored a career-high 34 points when these two teams met in January in Lincoln.

Juwan Gary, who put up 22 points, four three-pointers and eight rebounds in the Huskers’ win against Minnesota, rounds out their top performers with 12.1 points and six rebounds per game.

Prediction

The Buckeyes are 3-3 in their last six, and they’ve won every-other since Diebler was named interim head coach. While I think they’ll keep this contest close throughout, I expect that trend to continue, with the Huskers eeking out the win in the end.

The Buckeyes are only 6-11 in conference play, while Nebraska has not only won their last four, they’ve won in dominant fashion, each by margins of more than 15 points.

In their previous matchup this season, Nebraska dominated the Buckeyes too, winning at home, 83-69.

While the Buckeyes have had moments this season where they’ve truly shined, Nebraska has consistency on its side. They’re top 30 in the nation in three-point attempts and three-pointers made. They’re ranked 38th on KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency and 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Ohio State, for its part, sits at 34th for adjusted offense and 108th on the defensive side. While Ohio State has struggled at times throughout the season to finish the game strong defensively, they’ve looked better in the last few games.

Nebraska, on the other hand, has won 18 in a row when holding their opponent to fewer than 70 points. The question is whether the Buckeyes will be able to cross that threshold.

This could be an offensive battle for both teams, a close game with higher scoring. I expect that when you couple home court advantage with the momentum of Sunday’s road win, Ohio State will have enough firepower to put up 70 or more. Will it be enough to come away with the win? We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m giving the edge in a tight matchup to the Huskers.

ESPN BPI: Ohio State 61.4%

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

LGHL Score Prediction: Nebraska 72, Ohio State 71