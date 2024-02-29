Buckeyes set to host top player in the 2026 class, add several in-state names to spring practice guest list

Officially less than a week until the start of spring football practice means the Buckeyes’ quest for a special 2024 campaign is almost here. With a first glances of this new-look roster soon to come, it’s an exciting time for Ohio State, as this offseason has provided a ton of wins they hope will turn into wins on the field.

Additionally, these next few weeks will bring ample recruiting opportunities for this coaching staff. Bringing in a substantial amount of top targets for visits, the advantage of having these players on-hand to see the program at work should only further the momentum the current 2025 class is having and even on to 2026. This feels like one of the more anticipated spring ball seasons in some time.

2026’s top player sets OSU visit

This next month and a half is going to provide Ohio State with a ton of opportunities to continue their recruiting success with how many guys they’ll be bringing in for visits. While the 2025 class is surely the first priority, being the current cycle, this staff has no problem with getting started on 2026’s top targets, and Wednesday some light was shed that the coaches are doing just that.

The No. 1 player nationally and top defensive lineman in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, Jahkeem Stewart is just one of the latest names to set his visit plans. A 6-foot-6, 270 pound athlete, Stewart already holds nearly 30 offers to his name from every top program in the country. A Louisiana native, the Buckeyes don’t typically recruit the state super hard, but Larry Johnson will of course be all over this one doing his best to pry him out of SEC country.

Fortunately, the Buckeyes are going to have at least one shot early on at impressing the five-star talent, as he’s scheduled to be at Ohio State on April 13 for the annual Spring Game. Right away, this visit sticks out because of the timing. Being in attendance for the highlight of the spring season, this likely shows Stewart’s interest is serious. Having the chance to stay for an extended time with some of the program’s other top recruits on hand, Stewart will be shown the red carpet treatment during his stay and pitched why Columbus and LJ are a fit for him.

Set to also see USC, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M over the next few weeks of spring ball season, Stewart will have a busy schedule as he ramps up his recruiting process, but the Buckeyes are now part of it, and that’s a big development at having a chance at the nation’s top-ranked player.

Pair of in-state products schedule their visits

Much of the attention this spring for recruiting will be on the top national guys that make the trek to campus, but also of importance is the many in-state Ohio products that make the shorter commute. Set to host several in-state guys, the Buckeyes will always keep their own kids atop of the priorities, and surely many of these guys visiting will be doing so for a reason.

Starting in the 2025 class, Cincinnati, Ohio native Drayden Pavey took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share that he would be in Columbus on March 5 for his visit. A 6-foot-3, 305 pound defensive lineman, Pavey currently holds nearly 20 offers to his name and ranks as the 65th best player at his position per the 247Sports rankings.

Schools such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia, and more are among the bigger offers on his list, but visits to Ohio State even without an offer in-hand are sure to help his recruitment overall. The Buckeyes always take a hard look at their in-state kids, and with his size being a fit for the interior defensive line, Pavey should at the very least be intriguing to the staff.

Jumping ahead to the 2026 class, another fellow in-state native shared his visit plans to see Ohio State in the coming weeks. Running back Shahn Alston has several spring visits coming up, and will be in Columbus on April 12 to see the Buckeyes.

A 5-foot-9, 195 pound athlete, Alston is not currently ranked per his 247Sports profile, but does have a handful of offers to his name. Earning the attention of West Virginia and several of the MAC schools, Alston is just starting to see the recruiting process take off for himself, and trips to Columbus certainly help to get his name out there as he tries to increase the interest from other top schools.

Quick Hits