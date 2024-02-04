Uncut: McGuff, McMahon, Sheldon talk top-10 win over Indiana

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Sunday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team welcomed the No. 10 ranked Indiana Hoosiers to the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes had the tall task of defeating Indiana in the regular season for the first time since Jan. 2021. The scarlet and gray defeated the Hoosiers 74-69 behind a season-high in turnovers for Indiana.

Following the game, head coach Kevin McGuff, forward Cotie McMahon, and Guard Jacy Sheldon talked about the win. Sheldon talked about her strong second half, McMahon discussed the Buckeyes’ second-half surge and McGuff talked about McMahon’s continued growth, forcing turnovers and taking good shots even if they aren’t falling.

Stick around after the Buckeyes to hear from Indiana head coach Teri Moren and forward Mackenzie Holmes. Moren talks about the turnovers, complete with 21 points off those turnovers for Ohio State, being the difference maker in the defeat. Holmes discusses what Ohio State did to her specifically in the second half to neutralize her game, scoring no points and having no rebounds in the third quarter.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

