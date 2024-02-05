Ohio State football adds another massive commit, women’s basketball beats another top-10 team

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
2025 5-star CB Na’eem Offord from Alabama commits to Ohio State football
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Home‼️‼️#BIA pic.twitter.com/lCDsdmu9Fb— Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) February 4, 2024
Social media reacted after elite cornerback Na’eem Offord committed to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s 2025 Cornerback Recruiting Class Poised to Be One of the Best Ever With Nation’s Top Two Cornerbacks Already Committed
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Coach breaks down what Ohio State is getting in 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Ohio State Recruiting— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 4, 2024
The Buckeyes are ON FIRE to start the 2025 class with three Top 20 recruits already in the fold https://t.co/ByzjaD03XS pic.twitter.com/dSMceQoVrv
Big Ten, SEC form advisory group as conferences’ bond tightens
Heather Dinich, ESPN
C.J. Stroud, Denzel Ward Make Highlight-Reel Plays in Pro Bowl Games
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Why Bill O’Brien Would Be a Home Run Hire (and Realistic) for Boston College Football
Curtis Flannery, BC Interruption
Why Buckeyes picking Will Kacmarek wasn’t a surprise — to him (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Archie Griffin to be honored with statue outside Rose Bowl
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball win close game against No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Top-10 win for the Buckeyes ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OHa2KQOjNt— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 4, 2024
Ohio State men fall on the road again, lose to Iowa 79-77
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s golf wins the season-opening Southwestern Collegiate Invitational
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Take Down No. 15 Utah 11-8 in First Game of the Season
Luke Caputo, The Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buglioni Nets First Career Hat Trick in 9-1 Win Over Bemidji State
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Senior Olivia Mobley tallied her 100th career point this weekend— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 4, 2024
Congrats, Mobes!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9zfHy6nOyr
Women’s Tennis: Schaub, Cantos Break Records as No. 12 Buckeyes Down No. 13 UCLA, 4-0
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: No. 12 Buckeyes Defeat No. 25 Terrapins For First Road Win of the Year
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is one of my top-five favorite songs of all-time, and seeing Tracy do it again is magical:
Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024
Loading comments...