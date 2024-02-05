Ohio State football adds another massive commit, women’s basketball beats another top-10 team

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

2025 5-star CB Na’eem Offord from Alabama commits to Ohio State football

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Social media reacted after elite cornerback Na’eem Offord committed to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s 2025 Cornerback Recruiting Class Poised to Be One of the Best Ever With Nation’s Top Two Cornerbacks Already Committed

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Coach breaks down what Ohio State is getting in 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State Recruiting



The Buckeyes are ON FIRE to start the 2025 class with three Top 20 recruits already in the fold https://t.co/ByzjaD03XS pic.twitter.com/dSMceQoVrv — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 4, 2024

Big Ten, SEC form advisory group as conferences’ bond tightens

Heather Dinich, ESPN

C.J. Stroud, Denzel Ward Make Highlight-Reel Plays in Pro Bowl Games

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Why Bill O’Brien Would Be a Home Run Hire (and Realistic) for Boston College Football

Curtis Flannery, BC Interruption

Why Buckeyes picking Will Kacmarek wasn’t a surprise — to him (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Archie Griffin to be honored with statue outside Rose Bowl

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball win close game against No. 10 Indiana 74-69

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men fall on the road again, lose to Iowa 79-77

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s golf wins the season-opening Southwestern Collegiate Invitational

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Take Down No. 15 Utah 11-8 in First Game of the Season

Luke Caputo, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buglioni Nets First Career Hat Trick in 9-1 Win Over Bemidji State

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Senior Olivia Mobley tallied her 100th career point this weekend



Congrats, Mobes!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9zfHy6nOyr — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 4, 2024

Women’s Tennis: Schaub, Cantos Break Records as No. 12 Buckeyes Down No. 13 UCLA, 4-0

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: No. 12 Buckeyes Defeat No. 25 Terrapins For First Road Win of the Year

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is one of my top-five favorite songs of all-time, and seeing Tracy do it again is magical: