Ohio State men’s and women’s tennis are both dominating right now

Perhaps no program for the Buckeyes is currently faring better than tennis. Both the men and the women are killing it right now, as the men are ranked No. 1 in the country and the women are No. 12.

Let’s take a bit of a deeper look of how they are getting it done on the court.

Men’s Tennis

The men have been unbeatable thus far — literally. They had a nice 4-0 start to the season before ITA Kickoff Weekend Jan. 27-28. The Bucks won both of their matches, which means they advanced to the ITA Indoor Team National Championship this month in New York. This is the 15th time the Buckeyes have advanced to the final site, having previously won the national title in 2014 and 2019.

They also had two HUGE wins this past weekend. First, Ohio State took down No. 3 Virginia in a rematch of last year’s national championship, a 7-0 SWEEP on Friday. They also set a new attendance record of 769, as the line to get into the Ty Tucker Tennis Center spawned an hour before the match started!

But, their tough weekend didn’t end Friday, as they had to play against No. 13 Wake Forest on Sunday. The Bucks were standing on business though, and took home a 6-1 victory. The win was the 55th-consecutive home victory for the Buckeyes, and it’s also the seventh-consecutive win over Wake Forest since falling in the 2018 NCAA Championship match.

The men now get a well-earned week of rest before facing No. 2 South Carolina Sunday at noon. If you live in Columbus, I highly recommend going before the Super Bowl — plus, admission is free!

Women’s Tennis

The women opened the season as the No. 14 team in the nation, and upset No. 13 Oklahoma in their first match of the year. After that, they fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State, but they have not lost a match since.

As for their ITA Kickoff Weekend, they defeated both Notre Dame and Arizona State to advance to the Indoor Championship as well. However, the women’s championships are held in Seattle, while the men’s is in New York. The women will be playing this weekend.

The player to watch on this team is Irina Cantos Siemers. She is a graduate student and the captain of the Buckeyes, recently being named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. She now has 113 total singles wins, the most in program history.

The women’s team also had a big weekend, as they took down two top-20 opponents. First off, they defeated No. 17 Duke on Friday with a 4-0 sweep. Then, on Sunday, they swept No. 13 UCLA with another 4-0 victory. The win was No. 225 of head coach Melissa Schaub’s coaching career, making her the program’s all-time wins leader.

Tennis has quickly become a more popular sport, both professionally and collegiately. Ohio State has two of the best teams in the country, so I highly recommend you follow along and support them both!