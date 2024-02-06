Ohio State trending for the nation’s top safety in the 2025 class

Ohio State has had a terrific start to the year when it comes to recruiting. National Signing Day for the 2024 class is this week, and what used to be one of the busiest days of the year for the Ohio State coaching staff will now be just another day.

The Buckeyes have all but completed their recruiting class for this year during the Early Signing Period. While the program may not make the recruiting headlines in terms of enrollees this week, don’t expect them to be quiet as the next cycle is already well underway.

2025 five-star safety favoring Ohio State

Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton in crushing it as of late. The Buckeyes hold verbal commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 cornerbacks in the 2025 class in both Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord, who just committed this past weekend.

It would be understandable if things started to slow down for Ohio State and recruiting DBs in the cycle, but not for the Buckeyes.

On Monday, a pair of 247Sports Crystal Balls were submitted in favor of the Buckeyes for five-star safety Faheem Delane. The two predictions came from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn. It must be stated that these predictions are just that, and are not guarantees. However, they do provide a great insight into how a player is currently feeling in their recruitment.

A Crystal Ball has been placed for Composite 5⭐️ S Faheem Delane, the No. 1 S in the Class of 2025, to commit to Ohio State, via @SWiltfong247 and @BrianDohn247



STORY: https://t.co/ZI0CDMbuTW pic.twitter.com/JPhqjkEI90 — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 5, 2024

The Buckeyes are not alone in their pursuit of Delane. With around 30 offers to his name, Ohio State is one of the five schools that made the cut when the Maryland native released his short list back in December, also including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. That being said, the Buckeyes have to love where they currently sit in his recruitment.

Ohio State already has a more-than-impressive pairing in Sanchez and Offord, and adding Delane to this would be the icing on the cake. However, the Buckeyes still may not be done, as they are still heavily involved in the recruitments of five-star CB Dorian Brew (Conroe, TX / Conroe), the No. 4 CB in the 2025 class, and high four-star safety Trey McNutt (Cleveland, OH / Shaker Heights), the No. 2 safety in the cycle.

Ohio State holds claims to three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Brew, although the homestate schools are making a strong push for the Texas native of late. McNutt does not have any Crystal Balls right now, but the in-state prospect recently attended Ohio State’s junior day and his father, Richard McNutt, was on the Buckeyes’ 2002 national title team.

None of Delane, Brew or McNutt have hinted at commitment dates, so expect the Buckeyes to continue making a push for all three of them. If Ohio State is able to parlay Sanchez and Offord with Delane, Brew and McNutt, there would be no denying it would be one of the greatest recruiting hauls at secondary — if not the greatest. If any of them were to pull the trigger sooner rather than later, it does seem as though Delane would be the name to watch.

Delane is the No. 1 safety and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 1 recruit from Maryland in the class.

Quick Hits

With everyone focused on the impressive defensive back recruiting, it flew a bit under the radar that Ohio State also offered a five-star defensive end on Monday night. Zion Grady, the No. 1 EDGE and No. 23 player overall in the 2025 class, announced via Twitter his latest offer from the Buckeyes. The Alabama native has four Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Crimson Tide, but all of them came in November before Saban’s retirement, so this one might not be over just yet.

Ohio State 2026 five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. announced on Monday that he had been invited to the 2025 Under Armour All-American game.