I-80 Football Show: Chiefs over Niners in the Super Bowl!

Welcome to a new episode of Fans First Football Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football, covering all 18 teams. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

There has been a lot of news, specifically in the NFL, since we last recorded. In the Big Ten, Jim Harbaugh was announced as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, taking Jesse Minter and Ben Herbert with him. The NFL coaching cycle finished without Bill Belichick landing a job, resulting in his son Steve being offered the defensive coordinator position at the Washington Huskies.

The guys also discuss Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s hiring philosophy. Jordan is skeptical that Moore will be able to maintain Michigan’s recent success. We’ve already seen Ryan Day struggle with only promoting internally, and Moore is following that path with his recent picks for most of the positions on his offensive staff.

The Chiefs face the 49ers in the Super Bowl! We’re both on the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Can Kyle Shanahan overcome his struggles in big games and finally win a Lombardi Trophy?

