Boston College apparently is set to hire second-straight Ohio State assistant as head coach

On the Gridiron

Report: New OSU offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien likely to become Boston College coach

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Bill O’Brien to Boston College Isn’t a Done Deal, But Ohio State Will Have Options If It Needs a New Offensive Coordinator

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Best Assistant in OSU History:

During Bill O’Brien’s time as

Ohio State’s OC, they never:

• Threw an INT

• Gave up a sack

• Had a negative rushing play



He’s going to be tough to replace! — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) February 5, 2024

Ohio State’s tight ends should enjoy a spirited battle in spring practice

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Predicting the next player to commit to Ohio State

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Tim Walton staking claim to best outside hire of Ryan Day era (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Tim Walton, Ohio State are building potentially historic defensive back class in 2025

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This Is Interesting:

A big change is coming to the @AABonNBC. Starting in 2025 top juniors will be able to participate in the game.https://t.co/GClegundfY pic.twitter.com/VNAfFIohWl — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) February 5, 2024

B1G Thoughts: A lesson for Lincoln Riley from Ryan Day

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud already showing he is best NFL QB from Ohio State

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Can Ohio State play better, longer and turn season around?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball up to No. 5 in AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann on Scotty Middleton: "He’s kind of day to day right now. He’s making good progress. Outside of that, a couple guys a little banged up in practice yesterday. It was good, physical practice." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 5, 2024

Ohio State hopes to be healthy with crucial stretch this week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mikulasikova is hitting her peak both mentally and physically for OSU

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann presser ahead of two-game home stretch

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men embrace role as volleyball’s ambassador in central Ohio

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Ice Hockey: Amos, Bilka Earn WCHA Player of the Week Titles

Ohio State Athletics

Um...... wow

Men’s Gymnastics: Snyder Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Achieve 4-0 Victory Over No. 17 Duke

Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

