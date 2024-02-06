Boston College apparently is set to hire second-straight Ohio State assistant as head coach

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Report: New OSU offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien likely to become Boston College coach
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Bill O’Brien to Boston College Isn’t a Done Deal, But Ohio State Will Have Options If It Needs a New Offensive Coordinator
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Best Assistant in OSU History:
During Bill O’Brien’s time as— JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) February 5, 2024
Ohio State’s OC, they never:
• Threw an INT
• Gave up a sack
• Had a negative rushing play
He’s going to be tough to replace!
Ohio State’s tight ends should enjoy a spirited battle in spring practice
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Predicting the next player to commit to Ohio State
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Tim Walton staking claim to best outside hire of Ryan Day era (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Tim Walton, Ohio State are building potentially historic defensive back class in 2025
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
This Is Interesting:
A big change is coming to the @AABonNBC. Starting in 2025 top juniors will be able to participate in the game.https://t.co/GClegundfY pic.twitter.com/VNAfFIohWl— Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) February 5, 2024
B1G Thoughts: A lesson for Lincoln Riley from Ryan Day
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud already showing he is best NFL QB from Ohio State
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Can Ohio State play better, longer and turn season around?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball up to No. 5 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann on Scotty Middleton: "He’s kind of day to day right now. He’s making good progress. Outside of that, a couple guys a little banged up in practice yesterday. It was good, physical practice."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 5, 2024
Ohio State hopes to be healthy with crucial stretch this week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Mikulasikova is hitting her peak both mentally and physically for OSU
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann presser ahead of two-game home stretch
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men embrace role as volleyball’s ambassador in central Ohio
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Ice Hockey: Amos, Bilka Earn WCHA Player of the Week Titles
Ohio State Athletics
Um...... wow
Still thinking about this move by @jenngardiner12 #NCAAHockey x @OhioStAthletics / @OhioStateWHKY pic.twitter.com/dJlcW8blmP— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 5, 2024
Men’s Gymnastics: Snyder Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Achieve 4-0 Victory Over No. 17 Duke
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
My favorite Best Picture nominee that I’ve seen (still have four to go):
AMERICAN FICTION (2023)— WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) February 6, 2024
Streaming Now
Digital/VOD - Sale Only (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#AmericanFiction pic.twitter.com/KYSVqptVSe
Loading comments...