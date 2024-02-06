 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College apparently is set to hire second-straight Ohio State assistant as head coach

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Report: New OSU offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien likely to become Boston College coach
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Bill O’Brien to Boston College Isn’t a Done Deal, But Ohio State Will Have Options If It Needs a New Offensive Coordinator
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Best Assistant in OSU History:

Ohio State’s tight ends should enjoy a spirited battle in spring practice
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Predicting the next player to commit to Ohio State
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Tim Walton staking claim to best outside hire of Ryan Day era (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Tim Walton, Ohio State are building potentially historic defensive back class in 2025
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This Is Interesting:

B1G Thoughts: A lesson for Lincoln Riley from Ryan Day
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud already showing he is best NFL QB from Ohio State
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Can Ohio State play better, longer and turn season around?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball up to No. 5 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State hopes to be healthy with crucial stretch this week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mikulasikova is hitting her peak both mentally and physically for OSU
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann presser ahead of two-game home stretch
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men embrace role as volleyball’s ambassador in central Ohio
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Ice Hockey: Amos, Bilka Earn WCHA Player of the Week Titles
Ohio State Athletics

Um...... wow

Men’s Gymnastics: Snyder Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 12 Buckeyes Achieve 4-0 Victory Over No. 17 Duke
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

My favorite Best Picture nominee that I’ve seen (still have four to go):

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...