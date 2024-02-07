Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The college football coaching carousel just keeps on spinning

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck wonder aloud why so many college football coaches seem to be devising and/or implementing an exit strategy — to leave either the collegiate ranks or the coaching industry altogether. Is this current offseason a sign of things to come? Or are we all just overreacting to a few surprising moves?

After nine successful seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Jim Harbaugh reportedly left a massive extension on the table, opting instead to inherit a consistent underachiever in the NFL. Jeff Hafley walked away from his head coaching position at Boston College to become a defensive coordinator at the next level. And Nick Saban, the GOAT, retired at or near the top of his game!

Were these coaches over the chaos and/or concerned about future of CFB? Or did the stars simply align for them to pursue other opportunities? And how exactly do these moves impact Ohio State?

