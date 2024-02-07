Spring Game details confirmed; Blue Jackets reportedly to play in The Shoe next season

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Report: Blue Jackets to host outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in 2025
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State announces kick off time, ticket information for 2024 spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Our Buckeyes are Super Bowl ready ✔️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 6, 2024
@youngchase907 x @nbsmallerbear
: @49ers pic.twitter.com/00kVUUxkq1
Former Ohio State All-American Guard Ken Fritz Dies at 66
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Five Questions as Ryan Day evaluates busy Buckeyes offseason (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Corey Dennis leaving Ohio State, taking job at Utah
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Ohio State gives away an 18-point second-half lead (again) to lose to Indiana 76-73
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
As season slides away, Ohio State still not sure how to win: 5 Indiana takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The question is not if Holtmann is let go, it's when. With the AD change and his buyout, it's more complicated than it normally would be, but it's not *that* complicated.— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) February 7, 2024
Holtmann is a high-quality guy, he just couldn't get the team where it needs to be. It's time to move on. https://t.co/4AWdFDP5yW
Stats and eyes tell us the Ohio State men are one of the worst second-half teams in the Big Ten
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s win over Indiana wasn’t a ‘statement victory,’ it was expected
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s and women’s tennis are both dominating right now
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Around the Rink: Bilka, Amos Shine; Former Buckeyes to Play in Rivalry Series
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Buckeyes Among First 2024 B1G Weekly Award Winners
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is a really big deal:
Breaking: ESPN, FOX, and WBD Joining Forces to Launch Streaming Sports Service in the U.S. https://t.co/hwCWjHfArN— The Streamable (@TheStreamable) February 7, 2024
