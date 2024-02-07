Spring Game details confirmed; Blue Jackets reportedly to play in The Shoe next season

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Report: Blue Jackets to host outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in 2025

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State announces kick off time, ticket information for 2024 spring game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State All-American Guard Ken Fritz Dies at 66

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Ryan Day evaluates busy Buckeyes offseason (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Corey Dennis leaving Ohio State, taking job at Utah

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State gives away an 18-point second-half lead (again) to lose to Indiana 76-73

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

As season slides away, Ohio State still not sure how to win: 5 Indiana takeaways

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The question is not if Holtmann is let go, it's when. With the AD change and his buyout, it's more complicated than it normally would be, but it's not *that* complicated.



Holtmann is a high-quality guy, he just couldn't get the team where it needs to be. It's time to move on. https://t.co/4AWdFDP5yW — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) February 7, 2024

Stats and eyes tell us the Ohio State men are one of the worst second-half teams in the Big Ten

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s win over Indiana wasn’t a ‘statement victory,’ it was expected

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s and women’s tennis are both dominating right now

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Around the Rink: Bilka, Amos Shine; Former Buckeyes to Play in Rivalry Series

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Buckeyes Among First 2024 B1G Weekly Award Winners

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is a really big deal: