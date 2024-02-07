 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Game details confirmed; Blue Jackets reportedly to play in The Shoe next season

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Ohio State Spring Football Game Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images
On the Gridiron

Report: Blue Jackets to host outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in 2025
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State announces kick off time, ticket information for 2024 spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State All-American Guard Ken Fritz Dies at 66
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Ryan Day evaluates busy Buckeyes offseason (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Corey Dennis leaving Ohio State, taking job at Utah
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State gives away an 18-point second-half lead (again) to lose to Indiana 76-73
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

As season slides away, Ohio State still not sure how to win: 5 Indiana takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Stats and eyes tell us the Ohio State men are one of the worst second-half teams in the Big Ten
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s win over Indiana wasn’t a ‘statement victory,’ it was expected
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s and women’s tennis are both dominating right now
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Around the Rink: Bilka, Amos Shine; Former Buckeyes to Play in Rivalry Series
Reid Murray, The Lantern

Buckeyes Among First 2024 B1G Weekly Award Winners
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is a really big deal:

