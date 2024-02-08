Uncut Podcast: Day knows he has to give up play calling, just isn’t sure if O’Brien will be around to take over

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Wednesday, Feb. 7 National Signing Day press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day answered questions from the assembled media about the incredible six weeks that the Buckeyes have had since their embarrassing loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

One of the major topics of conversation was the status of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After arriving in Columbus just a few weeks ago, O’Brien is reportedly one of two finalists for the vacant head coaching position at Boston College; which, coincidentally was made available when former OSU defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley opted to leave BC to be the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Day talked about OC contingencies and how he knows that it’s time for him to finally give up play calling, even if he doesn’t want to do it. The head coach also discusses the early enrollees and the NFL-caliber players who opted to return.

