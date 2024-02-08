 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Day doesn’t know if Bill O’Brien will take the BC job, but he has contingencies just in case

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
See our ethics statement.

Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Will Ryan Day have to replace Bill O’Brien? Even he doesn’t know
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

‘I know that it has to happen’: Ryan Day explains giving up play-calling duties in 2024 (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Still Evaluating Options for Ohio State’s Final Assistant Coach Opening
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

‘You don’t just bring anybody in here’ Takeaways from Ryan Day’s first offseason press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day standing strong, calm in midst of chaotic stretch for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day, Buckeyes excited to have Caleb Downs joining loaded defense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Police: Ex-OSU QB Schlichter hands over crack pipe during traffic stop
Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star

On the Hardwood

Big Ten Title Race: Ohio State women’s basketball and Iowa deadlocked
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Earns Road Sweep at No. 14 Lewis
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Ok, this is col. Can’t wait to see who else is in Marvel’s First Family:

