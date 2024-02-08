Ryan Day doesn’t know if Bill O’Brien will take the BC job, but he has contingencies just in case

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Will Ryan Day have to replace Bill O’Brien? Even he doesn’t know

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick update: have learned that the three finalists for the Boston College coaching job (Bill O'Brien among them) are meeting with the president of BC tomorrow, and a decision is expected to be made tomorrow or Friday.



If O'Brien takes the BC job, and Seattle does not hire Chip… pic.twitter.com/MwcRA4VLFb — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) February 7, 2024

‘I know that it has to happen’: Ryan Day explains giving up play-calling duties in 2024 (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Still Evaluating Options for Ohio State’s Final Assistant Coach Opening

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

‘You don’t just bring anybody in here’ Takeaways from Ryan Day’s first offseason press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day standing strong, calm in midst of chaotic stretch for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

The Ohio State football program is hiring a Director of Player Personnel to assist General Manager Mark Pantoni.



"Scheduled Hours: 40"



/wink/ pic.twitter.com/ZG3Umb4CoK — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) February 7, 2024

Ryan Day, Buckeyes excited to have Caleb Downs joining loaded defense (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Police: Ex-OSU QB Schlichter hands over crack pipe during traffic stop

Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star

On the Hardwood

Big Ten Title Race: Ohio State women’s basketball and Iowa deadlocked

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Just a thought. The people who run the social media accounts for Ohio State men's basketball have literally zero to do with the on-court product. I absolutely get being frustrated with the season, but these are not the people to take it out on. Try to treat them with kindness. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 7, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Earns Road Sweep at No. 14 Lewis

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

