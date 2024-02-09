Bucketheads Podcast: Kevin Sweeney on where Ohio State men’s basketball goes from here?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On Episode 104 of the Bucketheads Podcast, Connor and Justin were joined by Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated to talk about what is going on with the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

We talked about what kind of program Ohio State is, how attractive of a job it is, what we think of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle, and how much of this slide is a mental block. Also, is there any way this season gets turned around?

Before that, we discussed the last seven years and what has changed over the last two years. Plus, we recapped the Iowa and Indiana losses.

