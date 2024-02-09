 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stroud, Heyward earn NFL Honors; Ohio State women blowout Minnesota

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Ryan Day aims to maximize reps for OSU quarterbacks in spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Will Peruse Its Options for Where to Play Sonny Styles, Josh Fryar This Spring
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s returning players set in motion the Buckeyes’ busy offseason: ‘That’s the real story’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Knows Ohio State Must Have a Quarterback “Who at Least Needs to Be Accounted for in the Run Game” for Offense to Reach Its Full Potential
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes feel like addition of Julian Sayin can ‘really enhance’ quarterback room (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State spring ball will feature hyper-focus on right side of OL (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Former Ohio State LB Randy Gradishar makes Pro Football Hall of Fame
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State recruiting class grades as Ryan Day signs another top-five class (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Cameron Heyward named NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Luke Fickell wants Mike Vrabel ‘around’ at Wisconsin in 2024
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

No. 5 Ohio State women’s basketball flies high in second half, defeat Minnesota 71-47
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Kevin McGuff’s increased work with Celeste Taylor is paying off for Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling splits pair of Big Ten road duals, eyes strong finish to regular season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Neal Shipley Named B1G Men’s Golfer of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

A criminally underrated show:

