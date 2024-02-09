Stroud, Heyward earn NFL Honors; Ohio State women blowout Minnesota

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day aims to maximize reps for OSU quarterbacks in spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Will Peruse Its Options for Where to Play Sonny Styles, Josh Fryar This Spring
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s returning players set in motion the Buckeyes’ busy offseason: ‘That’s the real story’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
In latest NCAA academic report, we were reminded which power programs at least make an effort with academics and which don't pretend.— Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) February 8, 2024
Football Graduation Success Rate (% of players who earn degree within six years):
Clemson 99
Alabama 93
Michigan 89
Ohio State 87
...
Georgia 41 https://t.co/W03TiwKOu5
Ryan Day Knows Ohio State Must Have a Quarterback “Who at Least Needs to Be Accounted for in the Run Game” for Offense to Reach Its Full Potential
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes feel like addition of Julian Sayin can ‘really enhance’ quarterback room (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State spring ball will feature hyper-focus on right side of OL (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Former Ohio State LB Randy Gradishar makes Pro Football Hall of Fame
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State recruiting class grades as Ryan Day signs another top-five class (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
CJ Stroud wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year @OhioStateFB is well represented in the last 10 years in NFL Rookie of the Year winners pic.twitter.com/WFwv063ezl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 9, 2024
Cameron Heyward named NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Luke Fickell wants Mike Vrabel ‘around’ at Wisconsin in 2024
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
No. 5 Ohio State women’s basketball flies high in second half, defeat Minnesota 71-47
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Dub Chain looks good on you @CoachMcGuff pic.twitter.com/iYnMkp6jpZ— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 9, 2024
Kevin McGuff’s increased work with Celeste Taylor is paying off for Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling splits pair of Big Ten road duals, eyes strong finish to regular season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Golf: Neal Shipley Named B1G Men’s Golfer of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
