Stroud, Heyward earn NFL Honors; Ohio State women blowout Minnesota

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day aims to maximize reps for OSU quarterbacks in spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Will Peruse Its Options for Where to Play Sonny Styles, Josh Fryar This Spring

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s returning players set in motion the Buckeyes’ busy offseason: ‘That’s the real story’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

In latest NCAA academic report, we were reminded which power programs at least make an effort with academics and which don't pretend.

Football Graduation Success Rate (% of players who earn degree within six years):

Clemson 99

Alabama 93

Michigan 89

Ohio State 87

...

Georgia 41 https://t.co/W03TiwKOu5 — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) February 8, 2024

Ryan Day Knows Ohio State Must Have a Quarterback “Who at Least Needs to Be Accounted for in the Run Game” for Offense to Reach Its Full Potential

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes feel like addition of Julian Sayin can ‘really enhance’ quarterback room (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State spring ball will feature hyper-focus on right side of OL (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Former Ohio State LB Randy Gradishar makes Pro Football Hall of Fame

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State recruiting class grades as Ryan Day signs another top-five class (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

CJ Stroud wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year @OhioStateFB is well represented in the last 10 years in NFL Rookie of the Year winners pic.twitter.com/WFwv063ezl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 9, 2024

Cameron Heyward named NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Luke Fickell wants Mike Vrabel ‘around’ at Wisconsin in 2024

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

No. 5 Ohio State women’s basketball flies high in second half, defeat Minnesota 71-47

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Dub Chain looks good on you @CoachMcGuff pic.twitter.com/iYnMkp6jpZ — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 9, 2024

Kevin McGuff’s increased work with Celeste Taylor is paying off for Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling splits pair of Big Ten road duals, eyes strong finish to regular season

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Neal Shipley Named B1G Men’s Golfer of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

