Uncut: McGuff talks second half surge, Taylor on out rebounding Golden Gophers

The Ohio State women’s basketball team entered Thursday night’s halftime locker room up five points. A good spot to be in, but less than expected going up against a Minnesota Golden Gophers team without its star guard and reeling on a four-game losing streak. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side responded in the second half, defeating Minnesota 71-47.

After the game, McGuff and guard Celeste Taylor sat down with the media to discuss the win. McGuff talks about new Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and the team she’s building, how Minnesota kept up with the Buckeyes in the first half, and what helped Ohio State pull away in the second half.

Taylor discusses the on-court adjustments made against the Golden Gophers’ strong rebounding group and scoring points off turnovers being the key difference in the victory.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

