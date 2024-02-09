Buckeyes make the cut for a top 2025 linebacker, see 2026 commit set his All-American game plans

Ohio State’s recruiting is always solid, but lately it seems to have raised to another level in success as seemingly everything has gone their way. Landing elite transfer portal additions is huge, but being able to do the same with high school prospects shows this coaching staff is hitting in every avenue, and that’s all you can ask for.

Sure, Ohio State has a solid NIL position, great facilities, and tradition, but athletes these days want to play at the highest level and be developed. Last night’s NFL Awards certainly didn’t hurt the Buckeyes, as they saw former quarterback C.J. Stroud take home Offensive Rookie of the Year and Cameron Heyward named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Now the sixth player to win NFL Rookie of the Year in less than 10 seasons, this staff is showing they develop and get their guys to the NFL at a pace that’s likely never been seen before in Columbus. This should only further the success on the recruiting trail, and that’s bad news for everyone not named Ohio State.

Ohio State still in it for 2025 linebacker target

Ohio State’s plan for the 2025 class is to bring in multiple linebackers. Needing to reload at this spot with an older roster at the position, both Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis are putting tons of time into making sure they have their pick among the nation’s best. The Buckeyes already have Eli Lee in the fold for this current haul, and are in a good spot with multiple other top guys.

On Thursday, Ohio State saw some more good news on the linebacker front when four-star athlete Anthony Sacca kept the Buckeyes in his top schools list. The No. 173 player nationally, Sacca is the 21st best linebacker in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Cutting it down to just five schools, the Buckeyes are joined by Notre Dame, Alabama, Duke, and Wisconsin as the programs that still have a chance to bring in the Pennsylvania native.

From a program Ohio State has recruited well in the past, Sacca comes from St. Joe’s Prep, which has given the Buckeyes the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and former quarterback Kyle McCord. No stranger to the prep powerhouse, even Knowles is an alum, so surely the staff is welcome within those hallways.

Down the stretch, Ohio State is in great position for some of their other top target candidates as mentioned, but if this latest update from Sacca is any indication of how this staff is doing, it should be a really impressive haul of linebackers in 2025.

Quick Hits

The run of elite Ohio State receivers has no signs of slowing down, and especially not in the 2026 class as they already have the commitment from top player at the position, Chris Henry Jr.

Impressing anyone and everyone with his play early on in his career, on Thursday Henry committed to the All-Star game of his choice, which due to a recent rule change now allows high school juniors to participate.

Set to play in Under Armour’s All-American game, Henry Jr. will have another great opportunity to show the country why Ohio State was in on him early.