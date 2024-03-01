Ohio State makes the short list for another top 2025 RB, set to host two more in-state DBs

Ohio State is in a great spot right now with its 2025 running back recruiting. While they have yet to land a commit at the position, guys such as Jordon Davison, Marquise Davis, and even Bo Jackson all have the Buckeyes very much in the mix of their respective recruitments. Davison being the national target may garner most of the attention, but the in-state talent in this cycle is among the best in the country, and should give Tony Alford a great haul in the current class.

Though the three names above are enough to get excited about, the Buckeyes are also attracting other top running backs in the class, and on Thursday another big-time player at the position kept the Buckeyes in consideration.

Taking to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment, Mississippi native Akylin Dear narrowed things down to 12 schools he is still considering before making a final decision. The No. 68 player nationally, Dear is also the fourth-ranked running back in the class per the 247Sports Composite. With over 20 offers to his name, cutting it down to nearly half of the programs that have offered, Dear looks to be interested in getting closer to making the call.

Making the cut included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. For now, the first three names seem more likely candidates to end up in the 2025 class for Ohio State, but Dear is certainly a guy the staff will keep in touch with until they have solid commitments.

Pair of 2026 Ohio products set visit dates to see the Buckeyes

The 2025 defensive secondary class off to the best start possible, and the Buckeyes are fortunate that Tim Walton is on their staff. One of the best recruiters in the nation regardless of position, Walton is bringing in the best talent the country has to offer and doing so at a rapid rate. With only a few commits left to try and grab, the Buckeyes aren’t done in 2025 as they’ll need to continue recruiting their own commits, but the early success certainly allows the staff to get a head start in 2026.

Using spring football practice to host several recruiting targets, yesterday two Ohio natives shared their visit plans, with one being Toledo Central Catholic’s Victor Singleton. A 6-foot-, 160 pound cornerback, Singleton is currently unranked via his 247Sports profile, but does hold nearly double-digit offers to his name with Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Pitt being among the biggest to come calling so far.

Making the short trek south on April 3, the Buckeyes will play host to a name that is starting to see some increased attention. Also making trips to Cincinnati, Indiana, and Toldeo in the coming weeks, Victor is doing his part to get in front of the coaching staffs, and being an in-state native surely the Buckeyes know this name well, as Central Catholic churns out D1 prospects at a steady rate.

Another name to add to the guest list, fellow Ohio 2026 prospect Kaden Gebhardt will also be making the short commute to see the Buckeyes in the coming weeks, as he plans to be on campus to watch practice on March 5.

A 6-foot-1, 195 pound safety, the Olentangy product is another defensive back that is not yet ranked on his 247Sports profile, but does have double-digit offers to his name. Schools such as Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have entered the fold early on.

An offer from Ohio State is not a guarantee, but with how close in proximity he is to campus, getting in front of the coaches is not super difficult and leads to the belief that Ohio State will monitor his production and last two seasons of prep ball closely. At any rate, he will be in Columbus next week and has a chance to see how the Buckeyes are coaching their secondary, specifically the safety position.