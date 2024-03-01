Uncut Podcast: Battle, Gayle on Ohio State’s win over Nebraska, NCAA tournament chances

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Shortly after knocking off Nebraska 78-69 without leading scorer Bruce Thornton, Ohio State interim head coach Jake Diebler, Jamison Battle (32 points), and Roddy Gayle (first career double-double) spoke to the media. We also spoke with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg for about three minutes.

Hoiberg started off and spent some time talking about Gayle, saying “He’s so good with the shot fake, and we jumped every single time.” Hoiberg also said he’s a “Chris Holtmann fan” and that Diebler is doing a very good job thus far.

Then Battle and Gayle spoke. Battle said he felt there’s an unspoken respect given from the coaches when a player knocks down two or three three-pointers in a row, that allows him to take a bad one until he cools off. He also talked about how he “knows the sand is running out” for his career. Gayle called Dale Bonner the “floor general” and said his being out there makes Ohio State want to get up and down faster by default.

Diebler continued to harp on the character of the team, saying with each win, the “character of the team is revealed more and more.” He also said he thinks Thornton will recover quickly from migraine issues that kept him out Thursday.

