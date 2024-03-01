Are the Ohio State men NCAA Tournament-bound? Football Buckeyes at the NFL Combine

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers, Michael Hall Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. get 2024 NFL Combine measurements
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Josh Proctor finally at NFL Combine after long, winding Buckeyes journey (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Josh Proctor and Tommy Eichenberg Say Sonny Styles Could Thrive at Linebacker This Season: “Anywhere You Can Put Him, He’ll Get the Job Done”
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
“Hey I know you” - Probably these two pic.twitter.com/mkXHTvVwmB— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 29, 2024
Why linebacker is actually Ohio State football’s most intriguing spring practice position battle
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three questions for Ohio State’s quarterbacks ahead of spring practice
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State spring practice arrives with lofty expectations
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fans weigh in on spring practice, Jake Diebler’s future, women’s basketball season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Shining on the big stage together— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 1, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oUY6eMknje
On the Hardwood
Ohio State grabs a Leap Day victory over Nebraska, 78-69; keeps tourney hopes alive
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘Let the Madness begin’: 6 Ohio State takeaways from beating Nebraska
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Again down a man, Buckeyes answer the bell versus Nebraska
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Jamison Battle opened the scoring for @OhioStateHoops with 11 points, propelling the Buckeyes to a 78-69 victory over Nebraska.— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 1, 2024
More from @battletime510 after tonight's win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DvjkK4zKo5
No rest for Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Iowa: It’s still personal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten title adds to Cotie McMahon’s budding legacy at Ohio State
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Head Coach Candidate Profile: Sean Miller
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Which Ohio State teams treat Michigan as a trophy game?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Swimming & Diving: Ohio State Wins Two Medals on Day Two of Big Ten Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Wins 3-0 Over Flyers
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Seven Buckeyes Earn All-WCHA Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Heel J.R. was really bizarre, but also iconic.
#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago on #WWERaw:— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) March 1, 2024
Jim Ross returns to our screens after his Bell's palsy attack
But @JRsBBQ cuts a powerful heel promo on WWE management and Bart Gunn:
"Look at me in my face when I'm talking to you!" pic.twitter.com/709SZRahVZ
Loading comments...