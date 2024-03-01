No. 1 point guard prospect Jaloni Cambridge officially signs with Ohio State women’s basketball

The celebration for Ohio State women’s basketball didn’t stop Wednesday night when the Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines for its 16th Big Ten regular season title. Not only did the Scarlet and Gray secure the outright conference title, but Thursday they received the outright written commitment of No. 3 overall 2024 recruit Jaloni Cambridge.

Cambridge verbally committed to Ohio State on Dec. 29, giving the Buckeyes 2024 recruiting class a boost.

Currently with Montverde Academy in Florida, Cambridge is a 5-foot-5 guard who is NCAA-ready. The guard can find space through defenders, has the court vision to find teammates with her passing ability, and can shoot. Cambridge’s shooting spans all three levels.

In Cambridge’s final season before embarking on her college journey, she’s earned high praise. Included in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s midseason starting five, Cambridge also earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American team.

The 5-foot-5 guard joins guards Ava Watson and Seini Hicks in the backcourt. In the paint, head coach Kevin McGuff added forward Ella Hobbs and Elisa Lemmilä.

However, Cambridge won’t have normal freshman problems acclimating with the team, since she’s already well connected with one teammate. Cambridge joins redshirt sophomore guard Kennedy Cambridge on the Buckeyes’ roster after her older sister transferred to Ohio State from the Kentucky Wildcats in the summer of 2023.

While starting lineups for next season are nowhere close to being finalized, Cambridge already makes a strong case for consideration. Ohio State loses at least two starting-caliber guards this offseason with eligibility running out for graduate seniors Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor.

Also, redshirt senior guards Rikki Harris and Madison Greene are each potentially done with their playing careers. They both have an extra season of eligibility, thanks to the bonus year earned by COVID-19’s impact on winter sports, but injuries have hobbled their careers thus far.

Signs point to Indianapolis, Indiana native Rikki Harris not taking the additional year, following her emotional inclusion in Senior Day on Sunday. However, Greene did not participate, so that door is still open. While neither officially means that they are or are not returning, Senior Day participation is normally a strong sign of the decision-making process for players in their potential final seasons.

If Senior Day is the litmus test for returning, Cambridge would have an experienced senior in Greene to play alongside and learn from. Barring any transfers in the offseason, Ohio State also returns guards Emma Shumate, Diana Collins, and Kaia Henderson, with the two first names earning minutes throughout the season.

Ohio State hasn’t made a formal announcement of the signing as it is still likely pending review and sign-off from the university’s compliance office.

Cambridge chose the Buckeyes over LSU, the reigning national champions, and former champs in the South Carolina Gamecocks. Also on the list of final schools were Georgia, Florida, Louisville, and Baylor.