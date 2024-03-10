Ohio State stays hot, spoils Rutgers Senior Day with 73-51 win

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (19-12, 9-11) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13) met on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, with the Buckeyes looking to stay hot and go into the Big Ten Tournament with momentum. The Scarlet Knights were just hoping to celebrate a win on Senior Day and end the regular season on a high note. In the end, it was Ohio State that was celebrating, winning 73-51.

Rutgers forward Mawot Mag did not play in this contest. He averages 9.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and has started in 16 games this season.

The big conversation coming into this game is the Buckeye's late-season turnaround under interim head coach Jake Diebler. The Buckeyes were 4-1 since firing head coach Chris Holtmann coming into today’s game, with wins over Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Michigan. Three of those teams are NCAA Tournament teams.

Ohio State is looking to enter the Big Ten tournament winning five of its last six games, with this game being the regular season finale. Ohio State entered this contest with a full week of rest, while Rutgers played at Wisconsin on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes started the contest the best way possible, with three-pointers from Roddy Gayle and Jamison Battle and a bucket from Felix Okpara giving Ohio State an early 8-0 lead. Ohio State then took a 14-5 lead into the under-12 timeout and kept a six to ten-point lead for the majority of the first half. However, Rutgers cut the lead to five after a Cliff Omoruyi three-point play at the under-4 media timeout.

Two free throws from Bruce Thornton pushed the Buckeye lead back to seven points at 27-20 with 3:31 remaining in the first half. However, Rutgers went on an 8-3 run to end the half, so the Buckeyes led 30-28 heading into the break. The Buckeyes had opportunities to run Rutgers off the floor, but nine first-half turnovers held them back.

Ohio State was 9-for-22 from the field and 4-for-10 from three-point range at the half. Rutgers was 9-for-29 from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range at the half.

Ohio State started the second half on a 14-6 run to push the lead out to ten points and 44-34 at the under-12 timeout.

A bucket from Scotty Middleton and a three-pointer from Bruce Thornton gave the Buckeyes a 49-35 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. Another three from Middleton gave the Buckeyes a 52-35 lead. In the first 10 minutes of the second half, Ohio State outscored Rutgers 22-7, finally breaking through and creating a deficit that seemed far too large for the Big Ten’s worst offensive team to overcome.

Ohio State took a 54-37 lead into the under-8 media timeout, doing it with uncharacteristically strong three-point showing and strong second halves from the freshmen, Middleton and Devin Royal. After struggling to create separation in the first half, the Buckeyes shot higher than 60% for most of the second stanza and completely overwhelmed the Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes pushed their lead out to 25, leading Rutgers 70-45 with three minutes remaining in the game.

When all was said and done, the Buckeyes had wrapped up a 73-51 win over Rutgers at the RAC. The Fighting Jake Dieblers are now 5-1 in their last six games, are on a four-game winning streak, and won their second road game in a row.

Aundre Hyatt recorded 11 points for Rutgers, while Cliff Omoruyi added 10. Roddy Gayle led all scorers for Ohio State with 14 points. Bruce Thornton added 11 points, and Felix Okpara and Jamison Battle both finished with 10 points. OSU shot 57.7% in the second half.

Here are some key moments and takeaways from the Buckeyes win Sunday afternoon:

Cold start for Rutgers

Rutgers missed its first 11 shots in this game, going down 11-3 early, and the Buckeyes lead 14-5 at the under-12 media timeout. However, the Scarlet Knights were able to cut into the difference throughout the first half, and after starting 0-for-11, they went 9-for-18 for the rest of the half and only trailed by two points at the halftime break.

Making an impact in the paint

In the first four minutes of the game, Felix Okpara recorded one point, four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Rutgers is a tough matchup for any big man going up against Cliff Omoruyi, but Okpara and Zed Key were able to make their presence known early.

Omoruyi also picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game, forcing him to go to the bench. Okpara finished with six points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in the first half.

Taking care of the ball

The Buckeyes struggled to hold possession in the first half, scoring nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Rutgers only had five turnovers and got seven more shots up than the Buckeyes. They scored the same number of field goals, but the Buckeyes were more efficient.

Second half successes

The Buckeyes struggled to end the first half, allowing Rutgers back into the game, but did not take long in the second half to pull away and led by double digits. The Buckeyes outscored Rutgers 22-7 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to close the door on the Scarlet Knights for the rest of the game, completing the season sweep.

Up Next

Ohio State (19-12, 9-11) will play either Wednesday or Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, as either the 9, 10, or 11-seed. With their hot ending to the season, the Buckeyes could punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament if it wins two or three games in Minneapolis. If they don’t, Ohio State will be a high seed in the NIT next week.