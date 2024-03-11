Top-10 OT, four-star RB put Ohio State on short list

With spring practice having kicked off last week for Ohio State, the coaching staff is hard at work both in preparing for the upcoming 2024 college football season in addition to building for the future through recruiting. Ryan Day and his group are expecting to host many of the nation’s top talents over the next few weeks, but even before those visitors start rolling in the Buckeyes already find themselves making positive strides on the trail.

On Friday, Ohio State learned it was still in the running for one of the country’s top offensive tackles when four-star lineman Micah DeBose announced his top remaining schools. A top-100 player in the 2025 class with at least 30 offers to his name, the Buckeyes made the cut for the 6-foot-5 junior alongside Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and others.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Micah DeBose is down to Schools!



The 6’5 320 IOL from Mobile, AL is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 IOL) per On3



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3YZe3Btdga pic.twitter.com/iqe20z30en — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2024

DeBose was formerly a Georgia commit, making his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs in January of 2023 before re-opening his commitment this past December. The Alabama native visited Ohio State in July, when he received his official offer, and again for the Michigan State game in November. Following the Buckeyes’ 38-3 win over the Spartans, DeBose had nothing but good things to say about Ohio State.

“The fans and coaches are so different, and I love that. Just the culture and the O-H-I-O (chants) were really fun to me,” he told Eleven Warriors. “[...] I’ve talked with [the coaches] about football a lot, but my visit wasn’t just all about football. It was about how my daily life is going and getting to know me more on a personal level. Overall, my visit to Ohio State was great and I will be back sooner than later.”

DeBose currently ranks as the No. 8 OT in the cycle and the No. 69 player overall per the 247Sports Composite. A multi-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and track and field, the tackle helped lead Vigor to a 14-1 record and the Alabama State 4A Championship. While DeBose plays his high school football in Alabama, he has ties to Ohio, as he was born in Cleveland and spent eight years there before moving south.

Also including Ohio State among their top schools over the weekend was four-star running back Tory Blaylock. The Texas native cut his list of over 40 offers down to just a half dozen on Saturday, and the Buckeyes were included alongside Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 4 RB in Texas (per On3)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/6addwYlBdv pic.twitter.com/lWV7GL9p0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2024

Blaylock ranks as the No. 17 RB nationally the No. 32 player in the talent-rich state of Texas per the 247Sports Composite. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back comes from a football family, with his brothers Travian and Taylen both currently safeties at Wisconsin and Sam Houston, respectively, and his father Derrick a former running back at Stephen F. Austin, having also played in the NFL from 2001-07.

In speaking to On3 about each of his six finalists, here is what Blaylock had to say about Ohio State:

“Great legacy and coaching staff. I feel can build me into a better player and set me up for life after football.”

The Sooners are currently the odds-on favorite to land Blaylock’s services, but a lot can happen between now and signing day in December. Ohio State is active in the running back recruiting department after signing just two guys in the position in 2024 and with both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins set to enter the NFL after this upcoming season.

The Buckeyes remain heavily in the mix for guys like Jordon Davison, Marquise Davis and Bo Jackson, in addition to Blaylock, and will look to sign at least two if not three backs in this cycle.

Quick Hits

Ohio State added a commitment to its 2024 class over the weekend when 6-foot-7 punter Nick McLarty announced his decision to join the Buckeyes. The ProKick Australia product will instantly join the mix to earn the job as the team’s starting punter this season, with Jesse Mirco having transferred to Vanderbilt. McLarty will be the only scholarship punter on the roster, joining walk-on Joe McGuire.

Ohio State added another name to its spring visitor guest list in 2026 defensive lineman Cincere Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound edge rusher hails out of Glenville High School in Cleveland — a program the Buckeyes are quite familiar with.

My Upcoming Unofficial Visits!



Notre Dame☘️ - March 20th



Ohio state - March 23rd



Louisville - March 27th



Michigan State - March 30th



TBD - Toledo @AllenTrieu @Mark__Porter @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/XnemoKAPtK — Cincere Johnson (@JCincere8) March 8, 2024