It was a mostly crappy weekend for Ohio State teams, but men’s basketball came through with a Sunday win

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

5 things we learned through first week of OSU spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Why Australian punter Nick McLarty is a ‘difference maker’ for OSU’s 2024 class

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Best Running Backs in College Football (2024)



1 Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)

2 Devin Neal (Kansas)

3 Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)

4 Omarion Hampton (UNC)

5 TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

6 Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech)

7 Jarquez Hunter (Auburn)

8 DJ Giddins (Kansas State)

9… pic.twitter.com/pckOaTWExm — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 8, 2024

Ohio State: 40 thoughts on 40 defensive scholarship players in spring camp (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

‘He’s a supernatural athlete:’ Caleb Downs turning heads early in spring practice (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Emeka Egbuka looks to bring more versatility to Buckeyes’ offense in 2024

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jordan Hancock thankful for position change, wants to be best ‘nickel’ in the country (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

.@damienwoody was FIRED UP over Justin Fields' trade situation.



"I just think it's an indictment on the coaches in our league that no one has a plan to try to get this talent." pic.twitter.com/SvIga3Meqb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 11, 2024

Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Curtis Samuel Among at Least 17 Former Ohio State Players Becoming NFL Free Agents This Week

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

No. 10 Ohio State will face No. 7 Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten wins during the 2023-24 regular season:



Jake Diebler: 5

Chris Holtmann: 4

Juwan Howard: 3



Diebler took over for Ohio State six games ago. — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) March 10, 2024

Ohio State stays hot, spoils Rutgers Senior Day with 73-51 win

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

As Jake Diebler brings ‘family’ to the forefront, Ohio State thrives

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

A big road win to end the regular season‼️ Thankful for everyone that is a part of this @OhioStateHoops FAMILY! https://t.co/Rc6N6OWbMo — Jake Diebler (@JakeDiebler) March 11, 2024

Ohio State women’s basketball falls to Maryland 82-61 in early tournament exit

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How can Ohio State women rebound after woeful loss to Maryland?

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Upset No. 5/6 Badgers, Advance to B1G Semifinals

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Mendez Takes Big Ten Title at 141

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Women’s Hockey earns No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament for Third Straight Year

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

And now for something completely different...

This was cinematic magic: