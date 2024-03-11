 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It was a mostly crappy weekend for Ohio State teams, but men’s basketball came through with a Sunday win

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

5 things we learned through first week of OSU spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Why Australian punter Nick McLarty is a ‘difference maker’ for OSU’s 2024 class
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State: 40 thoughts on 40 defensive scholarship players in spring camp (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

‘He’s a supernatural athlete:’ Caleb Downs turning heads early in spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Emeka Egbuka looks to bring more versatility to Buckeyes’ offense in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jordan Hancock thankful for position change, wants to be best ‘nickel’ in the country (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Curtis Samuel Among at Least 17 Former Ohio State Players Becoming NFL Free Agents This Week
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

No. 10 Ohio State will face No. 7 Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State stays hot, spoils Rutgers Senior Day with 73-51 win
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

As Jake Diebler brings ‘family’ to the forefront, Ohio State thrives
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball falls to Maryland 82-61 in early tournament exit
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How can Ohio State women rebound after woeful loss to Maryland?
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Upset No. 5/6 Badgers, Advance to B1G Semifinals
Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Mendez Takes Big Ten Title at 141
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Women’s Hockey earns No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament for Third Straight Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

And now for something completely different...

This was cinematic magic:

