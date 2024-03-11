OSU fans pick biggest story from first spring practice, predict how men’s basketball season will play out

Before, during, and after the Ohio State football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to ask and answer questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

After the tantalizing tease of the first few days of Ohio State football’s spring practice, the Buckeyes are now on spring break, so we are left with no new news to discuss from the gridiron. So, in our most recent fan survey, we wanted to know what OSU fans thought was the biggest nugget of information to come out of the first handful of practices.

We also asked Buckeye Nation about what their thoughts were concerning the remainder of the season for the OSU men’s basketball team. Since this survey was in the field last week, it happened before the Buckeyes’ regular season-finale win over Rutgers, on Sunday. Fortunately, that victory was part of what the fan hive mind predicted would happen.

Take a look at the full results of both questions below and if you have any additional thoughts, please feel free to include them in the comments below.

Question 1: What’s the biggest story coming out of Ohio State football’s first spring practice?

Ok, yes, I tipped my hand last week and said that I thought Sonny Styles moving to linebacker was the biggest story from the Buckeyes’ first practice, and I am glad that you all agree. Yeah, there are a lot of ancillary questions that this brings up, including what does this mean for C.J. Hicks, what will the rotation look like, and more, but considering the fact that Styles appears to now be far more physically suited to play college (and NFL) linebacker, getting one of your freakiest athletes into his best possible position can only be a positive for a defense that was already stellar.

Question 2: What’s most likely to happen down the stretch for the OSU men’s basketball team?

Step 1: ✅

Jake Diebler’s Buckeyes beat Rutgers yesterday 73-51 to finish the regular season with 19 victories and give them a legitimate shot to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament. And while the path does sit in front of them, it is still an arduous one. No. 10 Ohio State will face off with the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes in their only regular-season meeting in early February 79-77 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the suddenly resurgent Bucks playing their best basketball of the season, OSU can avenge that defeat satisfying the second pillar of the fans’ prediction.

If Diebler’s squad wins Thursday’s game, they will have to turn around and take on the second-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday. The only matchup between OSU and I-L-L this season came just a few days before the Ohio State-Iowa game. Illinois beat the Buckeyes 87-75. If OSU was able to beat Iowa and then defeat Illinois, currently ranked No. 12 in the country, that would go a long way to getting them in the Big Dance; at no worse than 21-13, with an extra Quad-2 and Quad-1 win under their belts, in my humble estimation, that would probably be enough to get them in.

So, I hope that the conventional wisdom in Buckeye Nation is wrong and that The Fighting Jake Dieblers get at least two — but preferably four — wins this week and make it a no-brainer that they deserve a shot in the tournament.

