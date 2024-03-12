Ohio State makes the cut for top TE target, adds to its spring visitor list

Even though the rest of us just set our clocks back last Sunday, the Ohio State football team is in the thick of spring. Ryan Day and the coaching staff are busy holding spring practices and ensuring this current roster of Buckeyes meets the high expectations set by Buckeye Nation, all while also hosting recruits on visits and holding spring recruiting camps.

The coming months will only get busier for the Ohio State staff, and this held true on Monday.

Nate Roberts has Ohio State in top schools, sets official visit

Ohio State has made the tight end position one of great important in its 2025 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered eight prospects at the position, and there is no more important to the staff than four-star Nate Roberts (Washington, OK /Wahsington). The Buckeyes have long been recruiting Roberts, offering him in May of 2023.

Since the offer, Roberts has visited with the Buckeyes on multiple occasions, and the program has made it clear he is their top option at the position. On Monday, the team learned the hard work has paid off, making his top five schools and that they will soon be hosting him on an official visit.

I would like to thank each school who has recruited me to this point. I will always be grateful for those opportunities, and for those relationships. From this point forward I will focus on my Top 5: pic.twitter.com/F96Zue8i3h — Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) March 11, 2024

The Buckeyes are not alone in their pursuit of Roberts, as Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State and Oklahoma all made his top five schools. However, the hard work by the Ohio State staff has them sitting as the current favorites to land Roberts, holding all three of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. While these predictions are far from guarantees, they do provide a great insight into how a recruit is feeling in his recruitment at a given time.

Ohio State will have an opportunity to keep up its momentum in Roberts’ recruitment as the team will host him on an official visit June 7. While he also has official visits lined up with his other finalists, Ohio State will also get to host him for an unofficial visit on April 13 for the annual Spring Game.

Roberts is the No. 5 TE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 118 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit out of Oklahoma.

Ohio State in top four for five-star LSU WR commit

Brian Hartline is good at recruiting. He is the driving force into making Ohio State WRU, and his ability to recruit at the position continues to get more and more impressive. Because of this, Ohio State is never truly out of the running for a wide receiver recruit it wants until pen is put to paper.

This is the case with five-star WR Dakorien Moore (Duncanville, TX / Duncanville), who committed to LSU in August of last year, but has continued talking with other schools. That is until Monday, when he announced his top four schools and that he will now only communicate with said schools. Ohio State, in large part to Hartline, made the cut.

Alongside Ohio State, Texas and Oregon were also listed in his top schools as well as his current pledge, LSU.

Ohio State has been increasing its communication with Moore this year, and the staff is getting help from five-star Texas cornerback and Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez, who has been in Moore’s ear since joining the Buckeyes class in January of this year.

The Buckeyes will also get a chance to further their case this weekend when they are scheduled to host Moore for an unofficial visit. A de-commitment is not expected, but if he leaves Columbus more interested in Ohio State than LSU, one could come.

Moore is the No. 1 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 3 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Texas.

Quick Hits

Ohio State seemingly adds to its spring visitor list every day. The Buckeyes learned late Sunday evening that 2025 four-star WR Tayln Taylor (Geneva, IL / Geneva) has added his name to the list and will be visiting the team March 30 for an unofficial visit. Taylor is the No. 13 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 109 overall prospect. He is also the No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.