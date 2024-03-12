B1G Thoughts: Five offensive players to watch in the Big Ten this spring

Every week after the Big Ten games, I will bring you some B1G thoughts on everything that happened! This will include analysis, stats, key players, moments, and more. With the Big Ten expanding from 14 teams to 18 teams in 2024, this article will also include the newest members — Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Check out the I-80 Football Show for more in-depth analysis and to preview the next week of B1G games.

The College football offseason never stops, and this year seems busier than others. This offseason featured multiple late coaching changes, plus head coaches leaving their jobs for “lesser” roles in the conference and the NFL. There have also been major changes to the sport, with the rule changes, lawsuits, and updates to the College Football Playoff all happening simultaneously.

No one would blame you if you were caught by surprise that spring ball is already here, but no worries: I got you! Here is a list of five players who have something to prove, need to fill a vital hole, or have added pressure on their shoulders heading into the 2024 football season.

Drew Allar - Quarterback, Penn State

It’s been said for years that Penn State would be the biggest beneficiary of the Big Ten getting rid of divisions and the playoffs expanding. Well luckily for the Nittany Lions, both things are happening in 2024, and it’s time for Penn State to capitalize.

Drew Allar had an up-and-down first year as the starter. He showed a lot of talent and why people were already claiming him to be the best quarterback of the James Franklin era, but he also led a very inefficient offense and felt at times like his coaches didn’t trust him to throw the ball. Penn State had other offensive issues outside of Allar, as evidenced by them firing their offensive coordinator.

This is Allar’s second year as the starter and the third and maybe final year for their two-headed monster of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton at running back. This is a big spring for Allar. If he can connect with his new offensive coordinator, Penn State should once again contend for the Big Ten and make the playoffs.

This could finally be their year to challenge for the title. They still play Ohio State, but they have a chance to show USC and Washington that there is an extra gear needed to play in the Big Ten. Many think the conference will run through Ohio State and Oregon, but a good spring by Allar could throw Penn State back into that conversation.

Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver, USC

As a freshman, Zachariah Branch was one of the most exciting players to watch last season. In the return game, it felt like any time he touched the ball he could score a touchdown, and did score two special teams touchdowns averaging 18.4 yards and 20.8 yards on kick returns and punt returns, respectively. Branch had a tangible impact on games, but it was largely relegated to special teams as he only recorded 320 receiving yards on 31 receptions and matched his special teams total of two touchdowns.

USC is going through a transition on defense and trying to bounce back from arguably Lincoln Riley’s worst season while his best quarterback was at the helm. Entering 2024, USC is in an unenviable position where their coach has placed a lot of pressure on himself and his program, but may not have built the roster to meet those expectations.

Branch is one of if not the best player on the USC roster, and for the Trojans to reach their goals in 2024 he will need to be more than a special teams standout. Branch will hopefully continue his dynamic playmaking skills as a returner, but he will also need to be an every-down wide receiver.

There are talented players on offense of course, but if Branch can get closer to 1,000 yards and six or seven touchdowns outside of his production as a returner, USC may actually have a chance to compete in the new Big Ten.

Aidan Chiles - Quarterback, Michigan State

It’s time for a new era at Michigan State. Amid a terrible stretch on the field and the firing of their head coach, the Spartans had to watch their biggest rival, who treats them like an annoying little brother, win a national championship. In response, they went out and hired Jonathon Smith from Oregon State.

Smith took Oregon State from basically irrelevant to going 18-7 in his last two seasons with three-straight bowl appearances. One of the first things Smith did was get rid of every quarterback on the roster. Then, instead of going for some of the bigger names in the portal or bringing in his starting quarterback from Oregon State, he brought the backup: Aidan Chiles.

Chiles was ranked the 58th-best player nationally and the seventh-best quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. Without much playing experience, he was ranked as the second-best quarterback in 247Sports transfer portal rankings, meaning Smith landing him twice is a big deal. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Chiles is the leader to win the Michigan State job, and there is a lot on his shoulders.

Firstly, he needs to reward his coach for the continued faith in him when it seemed every other coach in America wanted the older vet transfer. Also, he has the hearts of a Michigan State fan base that hasn’t seen many lower points and wants to make the playoffs in this new 12-team era. It’s never easy being a first-time starter, but Chiles must have a good spring and step into a new era as the starting quarterback of the Michigan State Spartans.

Donovan Edwards - Running Back, Michigan

Donovan Edwards is a known commodity in college football. In three years at Michigan, he has rushed for 1,662 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 714 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The reason Edwards is on this list is because this is the first year that he enters the season as the No. 1 back.

In his freshman year, he was the third-string running back and had more receiving yards than rushing. The previous two seasons he was the clear backup to maybe Michigan’s best running back in program history in Blake Corum. Lastly, after a super successful 2022 campaign, he had an objectively bad 2023 season outside of the national championship game. His yards per attempt dropped three yards, and in 15 games he didn’t eclipse 500 total yards rushing.

Now he must be the bell cow for a Michigan team in transition. There is no more Corum or JJ McCarthy. Michigan is also losing a decent amount of their offensive line, and they have a new coach. Moore, like Harbaugh, is expected to be a run-first coach. It was Moore, not Harbaugh, who ran the ball 25-plus straight times against Penn State.

Michigan needs a lot of things to go well for them to continue to win 10-plus games and compete for a national championship, but it starts with Donovan Edwards being able to fill Corum’s shoes. This spring is going to be pivotal for the Wolverines, and Edwards is going to have to step up on the field and as a leader for them to be successful.

Dylan Raiola - Quarterback, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola, the former five-star Ohio State and Georgia commit, spurned two of the top programs in college football to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Nebraska Cornhusker. Among the reasons for doing so, for one his dad is on the short list of best players in Nebraska’s history, and two, his uncle is the offensive line coach.

While I’m sure both of those factors factored into his decision, it would be naive to believe that this choice did not depend on his ability to be a day one starter. Raiola, who originally committed to Ohio State, decommitted when Ohio State continued to recruit other quarterbacks. After committing to Georgia, he moved to the state of Georgia to play football at Buford High School and be close to his future school, but when Carson Beck broke out and decided to stay for another season, Raiola went looking for a new place to play.

There were rumors before Raiola committed to the Huskers that Nebraska was the clear favorite to land former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. Once Raiola reignited his interest, McCord ended up landing elsewhere (at Syracuse). All of this movement ensures that Raiola should be in line to be a day-one starter at Nebraska.

Those in the Raiola camp believes he is ready to take the reins, and Nebraska, coming off of an up-and-down season due to quarterback play, needs Raiola to prove them right. It is a big task to start college football as a freshman, especially at quarterback. The Big Ten is expanding, the College Football Playoff is now at 12 teams, and Nebraska needs to stake its claim in the upper half of the conference or risk being a bottom-feeder.

This is a huge spring for Raiola and the Cornhuskers. Can he live up to the hype and lead Nebraska to a bright future, or will they continue to struggle to win six games and reach bowl eligibility in a tougher Big Ten?