Rough weekend for Buckeye sports, but here is why I think everyone will be fine

It wasn’t the best weekend for Ohio State athletics, but luckily, nothing was too important. While women’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s ice hockey, and softball all took losses, here is why I think it’ll all be okay.

Perhaps the most important loss of the weekend came on Friday when the women’s basketball team was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament in the first round against Maryland. Now, they will most likely not be a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, but I still don’t believe that will hurt them too much.

Final from the Big Ten Quarterfinals#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/eTjViuUwYp — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 8, 2024

Obviously, being one of the four No. 1 seeds is beneficial. Your road to the championship is a lot easier. However, the Buckeyes will still get to host the first two rounds, so hopefully, home-court advantage will get them to the Sweet Sixteen.

Also, losing this early in the tournament will give them plenty of time to rest and reset to be at full strength for the NCAA tournament. Could the time off hurt them? Yes. But, this team is so experienced and well-coached, that I think they will use it to their advantage and will be just fine.

Another team that lost surprisingly so this weekend was the No. 1 women’s ice hockey team. In their version of the conference tournament, called the WCHA Final Faceoff, the Buckeyes lost to the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers in the championship game.

So, while it is unfortunate they lost that tournament, they did earn the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament. The team has only lost four games all year, so let’s see if they can get their second championship in three years!

. 1️⃣ @OhioStateWHKY is the No. 1 Overall Seed and has earned the right to host!#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/bWIZWnbIE6 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 10, 2024

Another unfortunate loss this week was the men’s tennis team. They actually suffered their first loss of the season, going 16-0 before they fell to No. 12 Texas. Honestly, this could be a good thing as now they won’t have the pressure of keeping that undefeated streak alive for the entirety of the season. Obviously, that was the goal, but now they can focus on moving forward.

They play No. 10 Texas A&M on Wednesday, so that’ll give them a nice opportunity to bounce back.

Softball finished the weekend 3-2 while playing against their toughest opponent all season long. They squared off against No. 8 Tennessee and fell to the Vols 5-0. They got out of two bases-loaded jams but eventually gave up five runs without pushing any across of their own. The next day, they got run-ruled 11-0, but I think that was just an off game for the Bucks.

They had three other wins on the weekend, including against Missouri State and South Dakota twice. Additionally, freshman catcher Jasmyn Burns was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. At the plate, Burns hit .500 with 2 doubles, a home run, and 4 RBI. She also threw out three baserunners attempting to steal, That’s a win for the weekend!

: @BurnsJasmyn is a certified baller



She did it all last weekend, both behind the plate and with her bat. As a result, she’s the @B1Gsoftball Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jKpFJMDIzC — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) March 11, 2024

So yes, it sucks that Ohio State sports cannot win 100% of the time. However, all of these teams know how to fight and bounce back, so I expect a great week ahead from all of them.