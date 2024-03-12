 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s basketball looking for revenge against Iowa, former Buckeyes sign with new NFL teams

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new
On the Gridiron

Three positions on offense that need to produce for Ohio State in 2024
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Statistics point to loaded Ohio State defense for 2024
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Storylines to track as Buckeyes take week off for spring break
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Jeremiah Smith Hype Only Growing After Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver’s First Week of Spring Practice
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

OSU fans pick biggest story from first spring practice, predict how men’s basketball season will play out
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steelers agree to terms with punter Cameron Johnston
Kate Magdziuk, Behind the Steel Curtain

Former Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah signs with Houston Texans
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Recent history shows Ohio State women’s basketball’s ability to respond
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Quick hitters from Jake Diebler Big Ten Tournament preview press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ice cream? 5 takeaways from Ohio State coach Jake Diebler’s radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Five stats to know about Buckeyes under Jake Diebler (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Pros and Cons for Emerging Candidates in Ohio State Basketball Head Coaching Search
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State aiming for ‘payback’ against Iowa in Big Ten Tournament
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Gymnastics: Nelson and Rockwood Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Jasmyn Burns Selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

