Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited about and who should be the next men’s basketball coach?

Before, during, and after the Ohio State football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to ask and answer questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

There have been some pretty big changes for the Ohio State football and men’s basketball programs in recent months; from transfer losses and additions to coaching changes, it has been a hectic first two and a half months of the year. So, in our weekly fan survey, we are asking you, Buckeye Nation, to chime in on two of those topics.

First, we want to know which new Buckeye player you are most eager to see on the field in either the spring or fall. Then, we will pivot over to the hardwood and ask who you would like to see leading the men’s program in the 2024-25 season.

Answer the simple, two-question survey down the page, and if you have additional thoughts, please feel free to share them in the comments. The options in the survey are obviously not exclusive, so if you have other possibilities that you would like to posit, please do.

Question 1: Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited to watch?

There are some really intriguing options in this question, and while it would be easy to pick a guy like Caleb Down, Quinshon Judkins, or even Jeremiah Smith, I feel like I have a pretty solid grasp on what those three players are going to be like this season; either because they have a proven on-field track record of excellence, or because their talent is so elite that they are bound to thrive.

However, for me, the guys that I am most excited to watch are the ones that have something to prove. Quarterback Will Howard will perhaps be chief amongst them as he takes a step up in competition and surrounding talent, will he be capable of leading a team to a national championship? We will see.

The last game that Seth McLaughlin played was less than a stellar performance, as he had snapping issues throughout Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan. There is no doubt that he has something to prove this fall, and the Buckeyes certainly need a step up in offensive line play, so they will be counting on him.

Then there’s Will Kacmarek. The tight end went through a recruiting process that was nearly completely shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has gone on to have a decent amount of success for the Ohio Bobcats. However, if he is going to step up and be the next starting TE for Ohio State, he is going to need to prove that he can both block and catch the ball in ways that guys from the Group of 5 level rarely can.

So, scroll to the bottom and tell me who you got.

Question 2: Who do you think should be Ohio State men’s basketball coach in 2024-25?

Look, if Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes find a way to win two games this week and absolutely shock the college basketball world by making the NCAA Tournament, I think it’s going to be difficult to not give him the full-time head coaching job. However, there are tons of other options on the table.

Reporting has indicated that Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May and Xavier’s Sean Miller are two candidates high on Ohio State’s board, while former players and NBA assistants Chris Jent and Scoonie Penn have also expressed interest. Of course, there are some fans full of nostalgia who would like to see a return of Thad Matta.

Personally, while Chris Jent was my favorite Buckeye player growing up, I am partial to the idea of bringing in May and having Diebler be the associate head coach. What do you think?

Share your thoughts here:

