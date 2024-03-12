Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle earn All-Big Ten honors

The Ohio State men’s basketball team is hoping to bring home some hardware from Minneapolis on Sunday night, but in the meantime, the team’s two leading scorers collected awards of their own on Tuesday.

During a live broadcast on Big Ten Network Tuesday afternoon, sophomore point guard Bruce Thornton was named third team All-Big Ten as voted on by the media and All-Big Ten honorable mention as voted on by the coaches. Senior forward Jamison Battle also had his name called, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention with both the media and coaches.

Thornton is Ohio State’s leading scorer this season at 16.1 points per game after averaging 10.6 as a freshman. He is also leading the Buckeyes in assists (4.3) and steals (1.2) per game and is playing a team-high 33.7 minutes per game. His 33.7 minutes and 4.3 assists per game both rank ninth in the Big Ten this year, and his 16.1 points per game ranks him No. 11.

The sophomore from Alpharetta, Georgia has started 65 games (so far) in his Ohio State career, missing one game this season due to a pre-game migraine. Thornton is the first guard to lead the Buckeyes in scoring since Duane Washington Jr. in 2021, and the first sophomore to do so since Kaleb Wesson in 2019.

Battle, who is playing his first year at Ohio State after transferring from Minnesota, is Ohio State’s second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. His 81 three-point makes lead Ohio State this season and ranks him second in the Big Ten — just two behind Iowa’s Payton Sandfort. He is shooting 44% from three-point range, which leads the Big Ten. He also leads both Ohio State and the Big Ten in free throw shooting, at 94.9% (56-59). The senior from Robbinsdale, Minnesota has played in and started all but one game this season, and is two games away from tying his career-high in games played.

Thornton and Battle will lead Ohio State (19-12, 9-11) this week at the Big Ten Tournament, where the No. 10 Buckeyes will open with No. 7 Iowa Thursday night (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network). Ohio State’s last Big Ten Tournament title was in 2013.