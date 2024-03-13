Bucketheads Podcast: What is the Buckeyes’ path to a Big Ten Championship?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For Episode 109, we are officially in college basketball championship season, and we are here to break it down.

To open the episode, Connor and Justin talk about Ohio State’s draw in the Big Ten Tournament and its path to Sunday. If they beat Iowa on Thursday, they will play Illinois on Friday. How will they contain those high-octane offenses, and what is the Buckeyes NCAA tournament resume? And, of course, we have a coaching search conversation.

Then, we interview Land Grant Holy Land’s resident Women’s Basketball beat writer, Thomas Costello. What happened to the women’s team against Maryland, and what do they have to do better heading into the NCAA tournament?

