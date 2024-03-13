Five-star, 2025 wide receiver LSU commit to visit Ohio State; 2026 No. 1 QB to visit as well

The Ohio State football players might be on spring break, but that doesn’t mean that the coaches aren’t putting in work to make the team better.

Can Hartline Do It Again?

Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline has a knack for getting the guys he really wants, and there’s no doubt that he wants Dakorien Moore, so LSU better watch out. Moore is the No. 3 player in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 1 WR in the country. Even though he is currently committed to play for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, he will be in Columbus on Monday, March 18.

According to Dotting the Eyes’ Jeremy Birmingham, the trip to Ohio State will follow one to Baton Rouge and precede another to Autin, Texas to meet with the Longhorns’ coaching staff. Moore has told 247Sports that these schools — along with Oregon — are the only ones that he will talk to about his recruitment moving forward.

Moore is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver from Duncanville, Texas, and has offers from over 30 programs across the country. His speed is one of his best attributes as a receiver, he was the anchor in a state-title-winning 4x200 relay team, while also competing in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

It will likely be an uphill battle for anyone to steal his services from LSU, but you always have to feel good about Hartline getting a WR on campus.

Chip Kelly Set to Meet Top QB Prospects

Moore isn’t the only top talent coming to Columbus over the next few weeks. The day after the No. 1 WR arrives on camps, 2026 quarterback Will Griffin will be visiting Ohio State, according to Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic. Griffin will be in town on Tuesday, March 19, and is especially excited to meet with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Currently ranked as the No. 61 player in his recruiting cycle, Griffen is the fourth-ranked quarterback and the No. 8 player in the state of Florida. The Tampa native picked up his Ohio State offer last June, but a lot has changed for the Buckeyes since his last trip to Columbus.

“I’m excited about Ohio State hiring Chip Kelly and look forward to meeting him,” Griffin told Kurelic. “He’s an offensive genius and it’s scary good to think about him devoting all his efforts to just OC.”

No fooling, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class Jared Curtis will visit the Buckeyes on April 1, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore from Nashville Christian School holds three dozen offers and one crystal ball in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs, which he will visit on March 23. However, he will also visit Auburn a week later before heading up to Columbus, and then Oklahoma and Texas later in April.

According to Wiltfong, Curtis is also looking forward to getting to know OSU’s new OC.

Quick Hits

The Buckeyes continue to make the cut for high-level players in future recruiting classes. Yesterday, four-star running back Tory Blaylock included Ohio State in this list of six finalists, along with Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Tennessee. Blaylock is the No. 219 player and No. 17 running back in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite Ratings.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 4 RB in Texas (per On3)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/6addwYlBdv pic.twitter.com/lWV7GL9p0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2024

Moving over to the 2026 class, the No. 68 player in the country, interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose kept the Buckeyes in his list of schools when he cut down his 30 offers to 10. The Mobile, Alabama native already has multiple crystal balls for LSU, so it looks like the Buckeyes will have to really fight hard to pull him out of the south if they are to land the massive offensive line talent.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Micah DeBose is down to Schools!



The 6’5 320 IOL from Mobile, AL is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 IOL) per On3



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3YZe3Btdga pic.twitter.com/iqe20z30en — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2024

And finally, the No. 11 player in the 2026 cycle Tyler Atkinson is planning to be in Columbus on Tuesday, March 19 along with Will Griffen, according to Eleven Warriors’ Garrick Hodges. Atkinson picked up his Ohio State offer following his eighth-grade year and has since risen to be the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player from the football-rich state of Georgia. The trip will be his second to OSU’s campus since receiving the Buckeyes’ offer.