Thornton, Battle earn B1G honors, early enrollee Smith named high school player of the year

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith named Maxwell High School Player of the Year

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Ohio State: 38 thoughts on 38 offensive scholarship players in spring camp (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Happy Belated Birthday, Coach!

Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau still aiming to improve in final spring at Ohio State (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Talented freshman QB Lincoln Kienholz working with third team, focused on development

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Four Buckeyes flashing on offense early in spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Most Clutch Players in College Football History



1 Vince Young (Texas)

2 Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

3 Cardale Jones (Ohio State)

4 Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

5 Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)

6 Joe Burrow (LSU)

7 Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State)

8 Nick Marshall (Auburn)

9 Michael Crabtree… pic.twitter.com/zOd7VIJLna — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 12, 2024

B1G Thoughts: Five offensive players to watch in the Big Ten this spring

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited about and who should be the next men’s basketball coach?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle earn All-Big Ten honors

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Evaluating How the Resumes of 10 NCAA Tournament Bubble Teams Compare With Ohio State Entering Big Ten Tournament

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

The Bubble, broadly construed pic.twitter.com/l0W7roeZbj — Bart T rvik (@totally_t_bomb) March 11, 2024

Pros and Cons for Emergin Candidates in Ohio State Basketball Head Coaching Search

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Devin Royal, Scotty Middleton part of deeper bench fueling Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

One of the worst days in the entire history of planet Earth. Maybe the universe. https://t.co/VuLuMCU0t4 — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 12, 2024

Big Ten Tourney Primer: Buckeyes hope to secure NCAA bid this weekend

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Rough weekend for Buckeye sports, but here is why I think everyone will be fine

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State Wrestler, UFC Legend Mark Coleman Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Sabing Parents from House Fire

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Defeat Detroit Mercy, 16-10

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats to the Buckeyes selected for the @NCAA Championships!



M. Viveros

Y. Mazur

P. Veltrup

M. Weiss

A. Lee

D. Myroniuk

E. Ndiaye

J. Vogler

L. Fioretto



https://t.co/HvYfKIvX3O#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sb36dZ6ndw — Ohio State Fencing (@OhioStateFEN) March 13, 2024

Fencing: Buckeyes Selected for NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Two-Out Hitting Keys 8-0 Five-Inning Win over Belmont

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Down Marquette in High-Scoring Game, 22-17

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am so ready for “Monkey Man”: