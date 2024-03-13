Thornton, Battle earn B1G honors, early enrollee Smith named high school player of the year

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith named Maxwell High School Player of the Year
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Ohio State: 38 thoughts on 38 offensive scholarship players in spring camp (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Happy Belated Birthday, Coach!
Happy 4️⃣5️⃣th, Ryan Day! @ryandaytime x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/MkOyUhLPXp— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) March 12, 2024
Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau still aiming to improve in final spring at Ohio State (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Talented freshman QB Lincoln Kienholz working with third team, focused on development
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Four Buckeyes flashing on offense early in spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Most Clutch Players in College Football History— Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 12, 2024
1 Vince Young (Texas)
2 Stetson Bennett (Georgia)
3 Cardale Jones (Ohio State)
4 Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
5 Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)
6 Joe Burrow (LSU)
7 Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State)
8 Nick Marshall (Auburn)
9 Michael Crabtree… pic.twitter.com/zOd7VIJLna
B1G Thoughts: Five offensive players to watch in the Big Ten this spring
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited about and who should be the next men’s basketball coach?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle earn All-Big Ten honors
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Evaluating How the Resumes of 10 NCAA Tournament Bubble Teams Compare With Ohio State Entering Big Ten Tournament
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
The Bubble, broadly construed pic.twitter.com/l0W7roeZbj— Bart T rvik (@totally_t_bomb) March 11, 2024
Pros and Cons for Emergin Candidates in Ohio State Basketball Head Coaching Search
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Devin Royal, Scotty Middleton part of deeper bench fueling Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
One of the worst days in the entire history of planet Earth. Maybe the universe. https://t.co/VuLuMCU0t4— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 12, 2024
Big Ten Tourney Primer: Buckeyes hope to secure NCAA bid this weekend
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Rough weekend for Buckeye sports, but here is why I think everyone will be fine
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Ohio State Wrestler, UFC Legend Mark Coleman Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Sabing Parents from House Fire
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Defeat Detroit Mercy, 16-10
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats to the Buckeyes selected for the @NCAA Championships!— Ohio State Fencing (@OhioStateFEN) March 13, 2024
M. Viveros
Y. Mazur
P. Veltrup
M. Weiss
A. Lee
D. Myroniuk
E. Ndiaye
J. Vogler
L. Fioretto
https://t.co/HvYfKIvX3O#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sb36dZ6ndw
Fencing: Buckeyes Selected for NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Two-Out Hitting Keys 8-0 Five-Inning Win over Belmont
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Down Marquette in High-Scoring Game, 22-17
Ohio State Athletics
I am so ready for “Monkey Man”:
At the world premiere of @monkeymanmovie, Dev Patel walks us through making his new film both as an actor and director.— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 13, 2024
Monkey Man opens only in theaters April 5 via @UniversalPics. #MonkeyManMovie pic.twitter.com/h0zuKif6GK
