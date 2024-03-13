 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thornton, Battle earn B1G honors, early enrollee Smith named high school player of the year

While the football team is on Spring Break, lots of news from other OSU sports.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith named Maxwell High School Player of the Year
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Ohio State: 38 thoughts on 38 offensive scholarship players in spring camp (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Happy Belated Birthday, Coach!

Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau still aiming to improve in final spring at Ohio State (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Talented freshman QB Lincoln Kienholz working with third team, focused on development
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Four Buckeyes flashing on offense early in spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

B1G Thoughts: Five offensive players to watch in the Big Ten this spring
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited about and who should be the next men’s basketball coach?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle earn All-Big Ten honors
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Evaluating How the Resumes of 10 NCAA Tournament Bubble Teams Compare With Ohio State Entering Big Ten Tournament
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Pros and Cons for Emergin Candidates in Ohio State Basketball Head Coaching Search
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Devin Royal, Scotty Middleton part of deeper bench fueling Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Tourney Primer: Buckeyes hope to secure NCAA bid this weekend
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Rough weekend for Buckeye sports, but here is why I think everyone will be fine
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State Wrestler, UFC Legend Mark Coleman Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Sabing Parents from House Fire
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Defeat Detroit Mercy, 16-10
Ohio State Athletics

Fencing: Buckeyes Selected for NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Two-Out Hitting Keys 8-0 Five-Inning Win over Belmont
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Down Marquette in High-Scoring Game, 22-17
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am so ready for “Monkey Man”:

