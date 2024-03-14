Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Way-too-early spring practice observations and a shocking staff departure

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck take a deep, deep dive into Ohio State’s spring football practices... All, uh, both of them. As well as Tony Alford’s shocking move to Michigan.

But first, is the OSU men’s basketball team about to make another surprising Big Ten Tournament run? With five wins in six games under Jake Diebler, it certainly seems possible. The Buckeyes take on Iowa in the first round, in a game the Scarlet and Gray desperately need to win if they have any hope(s) of making the Big Dance.

After making a few men’s hoops predictions, the hosts turn their attention toward football. Why in the hell is Tony Alford leaving for Michigan? And what, if anything, was learned during the Buckeyes’ customary spring acclimation period?

The answer to the latter is probably “nothing”, but the Hangout Boys sort through way-too-early questions and observations anyway.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3