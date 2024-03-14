Ohio State women’s basketball Bracketology, March Madness tournament structure and key dates

Ohio State women’s basketball left the Big Ten Tournament early after a one-sided defeat to the Maryland Terrapins, but the postseason is far from over. The Buckeyes still have a chance to exceed its Elite Eight tournament run from last season when March Madness starts next week.

Here’s what you need to know about the tournament, along with where the Scarlet and Gray might fall when the NCAA Tournament committee shares its tournament field this Sunday.

Bracketology

As the regular season ends, the NCAA Tournament committee releases its weekly top-16. That ranking includes every team on the radar to be a top-four seed in the annual tournament. In the final edition, before the Buckeyes traveled to Iowa City on March 3, Ohio State was in the top-four, earning it a potential No. 1 seed.

A lot’s happened since then.

The defeat to the Hawkeyes, and the subsequent loss five days later against the Terrapins, means that a No. 1 seed is no longer a strong likelihood. However, there’s no official way to know with the NCAA Tournament committee no longer releasing top-16 rankings. The closest system to go off is the art of Bracketology.

Across media outlets like The Athletic, Her Hoop Stats and ESPN, a two-seed is the consensus spot for Ohio State, with the Maine Black Bears as the opponent on all three (as of publishing). Also, the groups don’t only agree on seeding and opponent, but third round location and No. 1 seed pairing.

All outlets have the Big Ten regular season champs in the Albany 1 region, featuring the South Carolina Gamecocks, the likely No. 1 overall tournament seed.

Should both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the region make it through the Sweet Sixteen, it means a matchup with the only undefeated team in men or women’s Division I NCAA basketball.

Tournament Structure

For those who extended Ohio State fandom to the women’s basketball team this season, most of the tournament structure is the same as the men. The tournament still features 68 teams, with four play-in games before the official first round. Then, it’s the same route from the First Round through the Final Four. The lone difference is location.

Each of the four bracket’s top four seeds host the first and second round games, with four cities also hosting a play-in, First Four, game. Last season, the Buckeyes hosted the first two rounds, plus a play-in contest.

With a likely top-four seeding this year, Ohio State will host the first two rounds next week, in Columbus.

Another location difference between the men and women’s games are in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. Instead of using four different host cities, the women centralize its regional semifinals and finals in two cities. In 2024 its Portland, Oregon and Albany, New York.

Last season, the Buckeyes traveled to the West Coast for one of two Seattle, Washington finals. Should Bracketology hold true, Scarlet and Gray fans have a substantially shorter trip to New York if it gets through the first two rounds.

Key Dates

The 68-team tournament field announcement is Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET, live on ESPN. However, the range of dates for each of the rounds of the tournament are already scheduled.

First Four: Wednesday, March 20 through Thursday, March 21

First Round: Friday, March 22 through Saturday, March 23

Second Round: Sunday, March 24 through Monday, March 25

Sweet Sixteen: Friday, March 29 through Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31 through Monday, April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5

National Championship: Sunday, April 7