Buckeyes continue to see positive vibes surrounding two elite Florida receivers, make a top schools for a top 2025 edge rusher

This offseason for the Buckeyes has been largely positive. The roster is loaded with talent, and even with some position battles that will take place throughout the summer and into the fall, the guys fighting for starting jobs have every ability to lead this team to their ultimate goals. It’s a credit to the staff for putting together such a strong 2024 roster through both development of their own guys and the transfer portal additions as well.

Speaking of the coaching staff, Wednesday provided one of the more weird and shocking developments in some time with the announcement of running backs coach Tony Alford taking the job at Michigan. A move that was rumored and then official within minutes of each other it seemed, it’s hard to wrap your mind around this one.

At any rate, the Buckeyes will be fine considering their current room, and without going too much into how I personally feel about this one, this isn’t as much of a loss as it may originally seem to be.

Looking at contracts that were extended these past few weeks, the development track in his tenure, recruiting success, and even rushing numbers show Ohio State isn’t losing a ton of sleep over this coaching change. You can guarantee in 261 days the players and fellow coaches will make that known.

More Crystal Ball predictions favoring Ohio State

It was just about a week ago that both Jaime Ffrench and Vernell Brown were a major topic of discussion thanks to Director of Recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong pegging both to Ohio State via his Crystal Ball predictions. Fast forward a bit, and Wednesday brought similar news as both Florida natives were once again predicted to end up at Ohio State, furthering the idea that the Buckeyes really may be able to land both of this elite national targets.

The picks coming from another national 247Sports analyst, Tom Loy is the latest to jump on the hype train to Columbus when he gave his thoughts on Wednesday during a recruiting podcast. As the headlines continue to trend toward Hartline and Ohio State, the more real this becomes. Fortunately, this 2025 class that is off to an incredible start doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

The No. 16 player nationally and third best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Ffrench has consistently been linked to Ohio State since his de-commitment from Alabama. The Buckeyes may have not been the favorite shortly after his decision to re-open his recruitment, but now look to be the clear leader out in front for his services.

Certainly with Hartline on this one it’s more than just a possibility. Getting him to campus will be a chance to close the deal will be important, but there’s going to be a need for patience concerning Ffrench as he does plan to let his recruitment go toward the end of the summer or longer by many reports.

As for Brown, the No. 102 player nationally and the 12th best receiver per the 247Sports Composite, Ohio State is the lone school on his Crystal Ball profile. With any Florida player the SEC schools and ties to in-state programs are hard to beat, but Hartline has done this time and time again with elite receivers from the Sunshine State.

Already having the commitment of Jayvan Boggs in this cycle shows he’s once again off to his usual antics of getting the guys he wants. Hopefully, both Ffrench and Brown become the next two in line of a long history of Florida natives to pick Ohio State.

Quick Hits

It was just days ago that Ohio State hosted Indiana native Damien Shanklin, sending him off with an official offer after his early March visit. Just a week later, and Shanklin has released a list of top schools with the Buckeyes making the cut.

The No. 107 player nationally and 10th-best edge rusher in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, Shanklin has nearly 30 offers to his name in total, but is now down to just 12 schools, cutting things down and eliminating well over half of his other suitors.

Focusing from here on with Cincinnati, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Washington, and Ohio State, it’s Notre Dame that has the lead on the Crystal Ball. For the Buckeyes, being close in proximity doesn’t hurt and Larry Johnson will do his best to get him to become a frequent visitor as they make a push to continue their recruiting success in Indiana.