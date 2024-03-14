Tony ‘Judas’ Alford quits Ohio State to join the Dark Side, stealing spring practice plans, more

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Michigan football poaches Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same job
Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
Candidates to replace Tony Alford as Buckeyes running backs coach (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Who will replace Tony Alford at Ohio State?
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Six Potential Candidates to Replace Tony Alford as Ohio State’s Running Backs Coach
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
To nip one rumor in the bud, former @OhioStateFB Heisman-winning RB @EddieGeorge27 now @TSUTigersFB HC tells me he is NOT interested in now-open OSU rb job. But his current RB coach and former @OhioStateFB rb Pepe Pearson likely is.— Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) March 13, 2024
OSU players, Maurice Clarett react to Tony Alford Michigan move
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeye RB offers react to Alford leaving and discuss their status in regards to visiting Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as Tony Alford bolts for Michigan in midst of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Replacing Tony Alford as recruiter won’t be easy for Ryan Day, Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
OH no Ohio State went from having the best RB room in college football to having the best RB room in college football pic.twitter.com/w2PJbQIAXs— BIA (@Buckeye_Zone6) March 13, 2024
On the Hardwood
Ohio State Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa: Game Preview and Prediction
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Maryland moved up to No. 72 in the NET, making the #OhioState win against the Terps a Quad 2 game once again. https://t.co/tc0l5QJnHQ— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 14, 2024
Buckeyes’ first-round game vs. Iowa feels eerily similar to 2019 Big Ten Tournament
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Can Ohio State replicate last year’s Big Ten Tournament run?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Jake Diebler in rare company as interim coach who is winning
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
BREAKING : DePaul has focused its search on former Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann, source told @TheFieldOf68. pic.twitter.com/HwQHKBn8cc— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 14, 2024
Ohio State women’s basketball Bracketology, March Madness tournament structure and key dates
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Mendez Earns No. 1 Seed, Nine Buckeyes Headed to NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Baseball: Buckeyes Close out California Trip with Comeback Win Over the Titans
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Rebound with 6-1 Win at No. 12 Texas A&M
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Buckeyes Come From Behind to Top Austin Peay in Eight Innings
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I will be seated for each and every one of these!
Elizabeth Olsen upcoming projects:— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2024
• ‘HIS THREE DAUGHTERS’ - drama w/ Carrie Coon & Natasha Lyonne
• ‘THE ASSESSMENT’ - sci-fi/drama w/ Alicia Vikander & Himesh Patel
• ‘LOVE CHILD’ - comedy/drama w/ Charles Melton
• ‘ETERNITY’ - rom-com w/ Callum Turner & Miles Teller pic.twitter.com/ncQxbicv7F
