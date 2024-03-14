Tony ‘Judas’ Alford quits Ohio State to join the Dark Side, stealing spring practice plans, more

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Michigan football poaches Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same job

Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press

Candidates to replace Tony Alford as Buckeyes running backs coach (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Who will replace Tony Alford at Ohio State?

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Six Potential Candidates to Replace Tony Alford as Ohio State’s Running Backs Coach

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

To nip one rumor in the bud, former @OhioStateFB Heisman-winning RB @EddieGeorge27 now @TSUTigersFB HC tells me he is NOT interested in now-open OSU rb job. But his current RB coach and former @OhioStateFB rb Pepe Pearson likely is. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) March 13, 2024

OSU players, Maurice Clarett react to Tony Alford Michigan move

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeye RB offers react to Alford leaving and discuss their status in regards to visiting Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as Tony Alford bolts for Michigan in midst of spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Replacing Tony Alford as recruiter won’t be easy for Ryan Day, Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

OH no Ohio State went from having the best RB room in college football to having the best RB room in college football pic.twitter.com/w2PJbQIAXs — BIA (@Buckeye_Zone6) March 13, 2024

On the Hardwood

Ohio State Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa: Game Preview and Prediction

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Maryland moved up to No. 72 in the NET, making the #OhioState win against the Terps a Quad 2 game once again. https://t.co/tc0l5QJnHQ — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 14, 2024

Buckeyes’ first-round game vs. Iowa feels eerily similar to 2019 Big Ten Tournament

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can Ohio State replicate last year’s Big Ten Tournament run?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Jake Diebler in rare company as interim coach who is winning

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

BREAKING : DePaul has focused its search on former Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann, source told @TheFieldOf68. pic.twitter.com/HwQHKBn8cc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 14, 2024

Ohio State women’s basketball Bracketology, March Madness tournament structure and key dates

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Mendez Earns No. 1 Seed, Nine Buckeyes Headed to NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Buckeyes Close out California Trip with Comeback Win Over the Titans

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Rebound with 6-1 Win at No. 12 Texas A&M

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Buckeyes Come From Behind to Top Austin Peay in Eight Innings

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I will be seated for each and every one of these!