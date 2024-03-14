 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony ‘Judas’ Alford quits Ohio State to join the Dark Side, stealing spring practice plans, more

Goodbye and good riddance.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

On the Gridiron

Michigan football poaches Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for same job
Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press

Candidates to replace Tony Alford as Buckeyes running backs coach (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Who will replace Tony Alford at Ohio State?
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Six Potential Candidates to Replace Tony Alford as Ohio State’s Running Backs Coach
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

OSU players, Maurice Clarett react to Tony Alford Michigan move
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeye RB offers react to Alford leaving and discuss their status in regards to visiting Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as Tony Alford bolts for Michigan in midst of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Replacing Tony Alford as recruiter won’t be easy for Ryan Day, Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

On the Hardwood

Ohio State Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa: Game Preview and Prediction
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes’ first-round game vs. Iowa feels eerily similar to 2019 Big Ten Tournament
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can Ohio State replicate last year’s Big Ten Tournament run?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Jake Diebler in rare company as interim coach who is winning
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball Bracketology, March Madness tournament structure and key dates
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Mendez Earns No. 1 Seed, Nine Buckeyes Headed to NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Buckeyes Close out California Trip with Comeback Win Over the Titans
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Rebound with 6-1 Win at No. 12 Texas A&M
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Buckeyes Come From Behind to Top Austin Peay in Eight Innings
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I will be seated for each and every one of these!

