Ohio State gets revenge on Iowa 90-78, advances to Big Ten quarterfinal

“If they can win three more, they have a chance.”

“If they win at Rutgers, they have a chance.”

“If Diebler can win five of six plus a few at the Big Ten Tournament, they have a chance.”

Well folks, rubber met the road Thursday evening in Minneapolis, where the No. 10 seed Ohio State Buckeyes faced off with the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. No more hypotheticals, no more what-ifs or if-onlys. After finishing the year 5-1 in their last six games of the regular season, the Buckeyes entered the Big Ten Tournament knowing full well that they could make the NCAA Tournament without winning the conference tournament.

As fate would have it, the bracket shook out in a way that Ohio State would not be able to win the Big Ten Tournament without beating at least two teams that it did not beat in the regular season, starting with the Hawkeyes. Iowa, like Ohio State, entered Thursday’s game sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Both teams knew the stakes. Winner stays in town and faces No. 2 seed Illinois tomorrow night; loser goes home and prepares for the NIT next week. Nothing complicated about it.

In Jake Diebler’s first-ever postseason game as (interim) head coach, he stuck with the same starting five that was used all season by Chris Holtmann, and now him — Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr., Jamison Battle, Evan Mahaffey, and Felix Okpara. Fran McCaffery, in search of his second Big Ten Tournament title, went with a starting five of Tony Perkins, Josh Dix, Payton Sandfort, Ben Krikke, and Owen Freeman.

Ohio State couldn’t have asked for a better start to this game, holding Iowa to just one made basket over the first 3:59 of the game and taking a 10-2 lead into the first media timeout. Bruce Thornton, who shot just 31.2% from three in the regular season, knocked down two three-pointers in the first few minutes, the second of which forced McCaffery to use his first timeout.

After the timeout, Sandfort and the Hawkeyes recovered and went on an 8-0 run in just over 90 seconds, tying it at 15 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The junior forward from Waukee, Iowa has been on a tear lately, averaging 24 points per game over his last three. He had nine in the first eight minutes of Thursday’s game, including two three-pointers.

Scotty Middleton knocked down his second three-pointer of the game to make it 25-17 with 10:32 left in the half, and moments later, hit a soft baseline floater for his seventh and eighth points of the game to make it 29-22. The Buckeyes weren’t pushing Iowa out of the picture, but the defense inarguably was better than in the first meeting. By the under-eight media timeout, Ohio State led the Hawkeyes by seven.

The two teams continued to scorch the nets back and forth until the halftime buzzer, with Ohio State leading 43-38 at the break. The Buckeyes combined to hit 8 of its 11 three-pointers in the first half, while Iowa knocked down five of nine. Middleton led Ohio State in scoring over the first 20 minutes with 11 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting. The Buckeyes’ bench also outscored Iowa’s bench 23-7in the first 20 minutes. Sandfort led Iowa with nine first-half points, scoring all nine in the first eight minutes.

The two teams kept knocking down treys early in the second half, with Thornton and Battle each knocking down one in the first few minutes, while Sandfort hit his third and fourth of the game. The Buckeyes missed their other six shots, however, and that 2-for-8 start to the second half allowed Iowa to close the gap to 51-48 by the first media timeout at 15:19.

The Buckeyes started getting downhill and drawing fouls, with Iowa picking up their seventh team foul of the half before the under-12 media timeout. Thanks to a pair of free throws from Devin Royal and four from Battle, the Buckeyes extended their lead to nine points — 63-54 — by the 12-minute mark.

Ohio State opened up an 11-point lead, but Freeman responded with a layup and the Hawkeyes cut it to 73-65 by the under-eight timeout with 6:58 left in the game. Once Ohio State pushed the lead to double-digits — even temporarily — the Hawkeyes started forcing a few more ill-advised shots and they fell further behind. The Buckeyes were also getting timely offensive rebounds from Battle and Royal, which took the wind out of Iowa’s sails even more.

With the fear of Iowa’s potent offense breaking off a big run at any time, Ohio State continued to get downhill and attack the basket, drawing free throws and preventing the Hawkeyes from gathering any kind of momentum. Iowa hung around until the very end, but by the time the final buzzer sounded, Ohio State had exacted revenge on the Hawkeyes, winning 90-78 and officially ending Iowa’s stay in Minneapolis.

JAKE DIEBLER AND @OhioStateHoops ARE MOVING ON TO THE #B1GMBBT QUARTERFINALS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/GSJK7L8knH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 15, 2024

Ohio State was led by Battle, who scored 23 points, all of which came in the second half. He was 2-for-4 from three-point land and 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. Thornton finished one assist shy of his first career double-double with 14 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in 33 minutes. Sandfort led four double-digit Iowa scorers with 19 on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Buckeyes shot 51.7% as a unit, and went 11-for-20 from three-point range. Iowa shot 41.9% overall and was 8-of-21 from three.

If you weren’t around on Thursday night to see Ohio State win its fifth game in a row and advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals, here are a few key moments, plays, and runs that were the difference in this one:

Buckeyes start the game on 10-2 run

Iowa was failing to stop the ball early on and Thornton kept winding up in a matchup with Krikke, which led to multiple early threes for Ohio State’s point guard. After Thornton knocked down his second of the game just four minutes in to make it 10-2, Fran McCaffery used his first timeout to regroup.

Sandfort heats up, Hawkeyes tie it at 15

Iowa’s high-powered offense wasn’t going to sleep all night, and on this given night, it took them about five minutes to wake up. After the Buckeyes went up 10-2, Iowa outscored Ohio State 13-5 over the next 3:44 to tie it up, 15-all. Sandfort was the catalyst, knocking down a pair of early three-pointers to stop this one from getting out of hand.

A confident Scotty is a good Scotty

Diebler’s elevation to interim head coach coincided with a sharp increase in minutes for freshman Scotty Middleton, and with those increased minutes has come a ton of confidence. Coming into this game, Middleton had knocked down 8 of his last 13 three-pointers.

He followed that up by knocking down three three-pointers and scoring 11 points in the first half, giving Ohio State a boost in a fast-paced game that favored the Hawkeyes.

Gayle’s heads-up play denies Iowa one final shot before halftime

After Middleton made it 33-28 with his third three-point make of the game, Iowa held the ball for the final shot of the half. Freshman guard Brock Harding drove to the ball on the left side, trying to score over the top of Gayle. However, Gayle was ready and swatted the ball towards the Ohio State bench, but had the awareness to run over, grab the ball, and hoist it high into the air so that it would not fall out of bounds.

Dix caught the ball near halfcourt and had to hoist up a prayer at the buzzer, which did not drop. Had the ball fallen out of bounds after Gayle’s block, Iowa would’ve been able to run an out-of-bounds play from the baseline with three seconds left. Instead, all they got was a half-court prayer.

Bonner connects with Battle on out-of-bounds play for nine-point lead

After Bonner missed a three-pointer with 13:26 remaining, Royal came down with the offensive rebound and was pushed out of bounds by Ladji Dembele, who was called for his second foul. Ohio State got the ball out of bounds below the basket, and Bonner was able to slip a quick bounce pass to a cutting Battle, who scored to make it 59-50. The nine-point lead represented Ohio State’s biggest lead of the day at the time.

Ohio State wins the Race to 69™️

With Ohio State up 67-60 and the shot clock dwindling, Thornton hoisted up a three-pointer over Harding that was not close, but caught the corner of the iron and dropped right below the basket to Battle, who read it perfectly and dropped it in the bucket despite contact from McCaffery. The bucket made it 69-60, and the ensuing free throw made it 70-60 with 9:30 remaining in the game.

Buckeyes’ bench comes up big

One of the biggest differences from the way Holtmann managed minutes to Diebler is the way Diebler has leaned on his bench. The interim head coach hasn’t been afraid to go 10 or even 11-deep in must-win games, even playing guys like Taison Chatman and Austin Parks in the first half of games at times.

Ohio State’s bench outscored Iowa 33-13 on Thursday night, highlighted by 11 points from Middleton, eight points from Zed Key, and eight from Devin Royal.

Up Next:

No. 10 Ohio State (20-12, 9-11) faces No. 2 Illinois (23-8, 14-6) tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of that game will face either Indiana, Penn State, or Nebraska in the Big Ten semifinal on Saturday. The Buckeyes need to beat Illinois to even have a chance to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State’s game versus Illinois will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.