In-state prospects continue to plan visits to Ohio State spring practices

Thursday proved to be a slower day with recruiting news, but that makes sense considering where the staff is channeling the majority of their focus. Set to get back on the practice field and finding a new running backs coach, Day and crew have plenty of work to get done these next few weeks, but it should be full of optimism considering how the rest of this off-season has gone for Ohio State.

Visits galore are set to be taken by countless top recruits, and though the 2024 season is the main focus right now, this staff is always dealing with several topics on the to-do list. Fortunately, the coaches have handled it well thus far.

In-state linebacker sets visit plans to see OSU and more

Ohio State has done a great job at locking up its in-state targets early over the last several recruiting cycles. Making Ohio the first priority is always going to be atop the board of priorities for any Buckeye coaching staffer and having the amount of talent in their backyard certainly helps. The 2025 class is proving to be extremely solid and 2026 looks to be much of the same.

Cam Thomas is one of the latest Ohio natives to plan a trip to campus over the next few weeks..

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete, Thomas plays his ball at Lakota West, a program that has produced multiple Buckeyes over the last few years. Yet to be ranked via his 247Sports profile, Thomas is currently listed as an athlete, but likely projects as an outside linebacker at the next level. Having over 20 offers to his name, it won’t be a surprise to see him listed with a rankings boost when his class is updated.

Programs such as Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and a host of others have already entered the mix for Thomas. Set to see Ohio State on March 21, an offer may not happen yet, but continued points of contact sure don’t hurt his chances. Taking visits to other schools in the coming weeks, Cam is looking at really getting a serious look at his top choices and the Buckeyes of course have plenty of his attention even before offering.

2026 LB Cam Thomas has already gotten to two of his spring visits. Several in-state visits and Kentucky coming up in the next two weeks.https://t.co/toSvLemWTx pic.twitter.com/eRRa3OdElF — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 13, 2024

Quick Hits: