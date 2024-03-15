Men’s basketball Buckeyes keep tournament hopes alive; former OSU RB wants to come home

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Pepe Pearson wants to join Ryan Day’s staff as OSU running backs coach

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Sources — CFP nears finish line for changes starting in ‘26

Heather Dinich and Pete Thamel, ESPN

When everyone signs on to new CFP deal tomorrow, worth noting that the Big Ten/SEC will achieve one of their main goals — their revenue distribution will be clearly different & greater than that of the Big 12/ACC. Further stratification.



(Format still needs to be finalized.) https://t.co/3IawtrwEDn — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 14, 2024

2024 college football transfer portal player rankings: Ohio State trio headlines new top 150

Clint Brewster, 247Sports

Why this spring is so critical for Tyleik Williams, Buckeyes defensive tackles (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State Club Football Receiver, Track Athlete Praise Olatoke Chasing NFL Dream Through International Pathway Program

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament vs Illinois: Game Preview and Prediction

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State gets revenge on Iowa 90-78, advances to Big Ten quarterfinal

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

https://x.com/ohiostatehoops/status/1768461637789311101?s=46&t=EFVesW1T6XNmSyMCJz8GAg

4 takeaways: Hot-shooting Scotty Middleton helps Ohio State past Iowa

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Takes: Buckeyes get important contributions at key times to beat Iowa at Big Ten Tournament

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jamison Battle right at home but all business in Target Center (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

With work still to do, Ohio State on the March Madness bubble

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Congratulations to Jacy Sheldon on being named a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year ‼️



: https://t.co/PAplmEp30s#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QpfwGybWWH — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 14, 2024

Former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has agreed to become the next head coach of DePaul

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Three Buckeyes Qualify for NCAA Championships on Day One of Zones

Oho State Athletics

Ohio State Wrestling: Mendez a champ, Buckeyes settle for fifth at the 2024 Big Ten Championships

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

