Men’s basketball Buckeyes keep tournament hopes alive; former OSU RB wants to come home

One more win and Jake Diebler should have his team dancing, and the word “interim” dropped from his title.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Ohio State vs Iowa Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Pepe Pearson wants to join Ryan Day’s staff as OSU running backs coach
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Sources — CFP nears finish line for changes starting in ‘26
Heather Dinich and Pete Thamel, ESPN

2024 college football transfer portal player rankings: Ohio State trio headlines new top 150
Clint Brewster, 247Sports

Why this spring is so critical for Tyleik Williams, Buckeyes defensive tackles (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State Club Football Receiver, Track Athlete Praise Olatoke Chasing NFL Dream Through International Pathway Program
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament vs Illinois: Game Preview and Prediction
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State gets revenge on Iowa 90-78, advances to Big Ten quarterfinal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

https://x.com/ohiostatehoops/status/1768461637789311101?s=46&t=EFVesW1T6XNmSyMCJz8GAg

4 takeaways: Hot-shooting Scotty Middleton helps Ohio State past Iowa
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Takes: Buckeyes get important contributions at key times to beat Iowa at Big Ten Tournament
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jamison Battle right at home but all business in Target Center (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

With work still to do, Ohio State on the March Madness bubble
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has agreed to become the next head coach of DePaul
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Three Buckeyes Qualify for NCAA Championships on Day One of Zones
Oho State Athletics

Ohio State Wrestling: Mendez a champ, Buckeyes settle for fifth at the 2024 Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I am ready:

