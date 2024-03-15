Men’s basketball Buckeyes keep tournament hopes alive; former OSU RB wants to come home

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
On the Gridiron
Pepe Pearson wants to join Ryan Day’s staff as OSU running backs coach
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Sources — CFP nears finish line for changes starting in ‘26
Heather Dinich and Pete Thamel, ESPN
When everyone signs on to new CFP deal tomorrow, worth noting that the Big Ten/SEC will achieve one of their main goals — their revenue distribution will be clearly different & greater than that of the Big 12/ACC. Further stratification.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 14, 2024
(Format still needs to be finalized.) https://t.co/3IawtrwEDn
2024 college football transfer portal player rankings: Ohio State trio headlines new top 150
Clint Brewster, 247Sports
Why this spring is so critical for Tyleik Williams, Buckeyes defensive tackles (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Former Ohio State Club Football Receiver, Track Athlete Praise Olatoke Chasing NFL Dream Through International Pathway Program
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament vs Illinois: Game Preview and Prediction
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State gets revenge on Iowa 90-78, advances to Big Ten quarterfinal
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
https://x.com/ohiostatehoops/status/1768461637789311101?s=46&t=EFVesW1T6XNmSyMCJz8GAg
Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players☝️@battletime510 x @thesketchreal pic.twitter.com/aqKGoyrUIe— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 15, 2024
4 takeaways: Hot-shooting Scotty Middleton helps Ohio State past Iowa
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick Takes: Buckeyes get important contributions at key times to beat Iowa at Big Ten Tournament
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Jamison Battle right at home but all business in Target Center (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
With work still to do, Ohio State on the March Madness bubble
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Congratulations to Jacy Sheldon on being named a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year ‼️— Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 14, 2024
: https://t.co/PAplmEp30s#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QpfwGybWWH
Former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has agreed to become the next head coach of DePaul
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Three Buckeyes Qualify for NCAA Championships on Day One of Zones
Oho State Athletics
Ohio State Wrestling: Mendez a champ, Buckeyes settle for fifth at the 2024 Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I am ready:
Same time. Everywhere.— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 15, 2024
Get ready for the global premiere of #DoctorWho on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available. pic.twitter.com/dFHh0BKCgO
