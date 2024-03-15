Ohio State can’t hold off Illinois, falling 77-74 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (20-13, 9-11) lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 14-6) 77-74 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night, 77-74. The Buckeyes took a three-point lead with just over a minute to go, but Illinois scored the final six points of the game and advanced to the semifinal.

The No. 10 seed Buckeyes started the Big Ten Tournament off with a bang, defeating the No. 7 seed Iowa Hawkeyes 90-78 on Thursday night. The Buckeyes never trailed in the contest, taking a single-digit lead into the halftime break but increasing their lead to as much as 16 and ultimately winning by 12.

Ohio State entered this contest with five straight wins and 6-1 under interim head coach Jake Diebler, who took over the program after head coach Chris Holtmann was fired on February 14. The Buckeyes have seen their defense sharply improve since Diebler took over, as well as deeper utilization of the bench.

Jamison Battle got the scoring going against Illinois hitting the first jumper of the game 1:18 into the night. Battle scored 23 points in the first-round game against Iowa, with all 23 coming in the second half. He didn’t wait that long in this one. Bruce Thornton recorded the next five points for Ohio State, and they jumped out to a quick 7-4 lead. Roddy Gayle recorded the next bucket for the Buckeyes, so the three top scorers for Ohio State all got on the stat sheet early on.

After some back-and-forth offense, Illinois led 16-15 by the under-12 media timeout. Illinois jumped out to a 25-18 lead after some untimely Ohio State fouls and missed shots by the Buckeyes, but an 11-6 run to end the half for Ohio State cut the Illinois lead to only two at 31-29 at the halftime break.

Thornton led the Buckeyes with seven first-half points, while Gayle and Battle added six points each in the first half. The Buckeyes committed eleven fouls and recorded nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, which forced Diebler to roll with some different combinations. Devin Royal and Mahaffey each picked up three first-half fouls, while Battle and Thornton each had two. Battle sat the final eight-plus minutes of the first half after picking up his second.

Terrence Shannon led Illinois with 14 first-half points on 6-of-13 shooting. Marcus Domask, Shannon’s right-hand man in scoring for Illinois, had zero first-half points on 0-for-6 shooting. Both Shannon and Domask were named All-Big Ten First Team on Tuesday afternoon.

To start the second half, Ohio State went on a speedy 8-0 run to take a 37-31 lead. A tip-in from Ty Rodgers on a Marcus Domask missed three-pointer gave Illinois its first points of the second half, with Ohio State leading 37-33 just over two minutes into the second half.

Domask recorded his first points of the game at 16:24 after making a three-pointer after missing his first eight field goal attempts of the game. An Okpara foul on a driving Justin Harmon sent Illinois to the line, down 38-36 with 15:31 left in the game. Harmon knocked down both, tying it up at 38 and erasing the Buckeyes’ six-point lead.

The Buckeyes then went on a 14-6 run, with seven points from Bruce Thornton and five points from Scotty Middleton, to take a 52-44 lead at the under-12 timeout. Middleton was invisible in the first half but stepped up and knocked down two big shots to give the Buckeyes the lead.

Terence Shannon Jr. finally got going in the second half for the Illini, recording five quick points and cutting the Buckeye lead to just three with 9:18 left in the game. Illinois got another bucket from Dain Dainja to make it 57-56, but a fourth foul on Shannon forced him to go to the bench with 9:04 remaining. He came back in less than three minutes later.

Illinois tied the game at 59, capping off a 13-3 run in three minutes to put them back in the game. The Buckeyes answered with a quick 6-2 run of their own and led 65-61 with just over five minutes left in the game. Battle’s put-back off his own miss made it 69-66 with 3:35 remaining.

The Buckeyes and Illini continued to trade baskets back and forth. Illinois tied the game up at 71 with 2:22 remaining thanks to a free throw from Dainja. Felix Okpara and Evan Mahaffey both fouling out with just under three minutes remaining on back-to-back plays. Key was playing with four fouls, as was Battle.

Battle knocked down a massive three-pointer to give the Buckeyes a 74-71 lead with 1:44 left, but that was the last that Ohio State would score. Illinois would score the final six points of the game, starting with two Shannon free throws cut the lead to one. Coleman Hawkins blocked Battle on the ensuing possession and then was fouled by Battle, hitting both free throws to go up 75-74 with 1:14 left.

Shannon missed a potential game-clinching three with 11 seconds remaining, but Hawkins was able to secure the offensive rebound — Illinois’ second offensive rebound of the possession — and got the ball right back to Shannon. Upon review, Dainja put a forearm into Gayle’s back and sent him to the ground, which should’ve resulted in a foul and two free throws for Gayle.

Instead, Ohio State had to foul Shannon, who hit two free throws to make it 77-74. Illinois had to inbound the ball from underneath Ohio State’s basket with 1.4 seconds remaining, and Ty Rodgers hoisted it to halfcourt, where Battle intercepted the ball and threw up a prayer from halfcourt. It was no good, much like Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Shannon led Illinois with 28 points on 8-of-20 shooting, but was 10-11 at the free throw line. Dainja (18) and Rodgers (12) both scored in double digits as well for Illinois.

Battle had 21 points and three rebounds, while Thornton recorded his first career double-double with 20 points, 10 assists, and three rebounds. Ohio State was out-rebounded 44-40. Illinois grabbed a whopping 19 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Here are some takeaways from the Buckeyes crushing loss to the Illini Thursday night:

Limiting the dynamic duo

One of the things that makes Illinois so tough to beat is the one-two punch that is Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask, two first-team all-conference selections. Shannon had 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers, but Domask was 0-for-6 from the field, recording no points.

Domask recorded his first points with 16:24 left in the second half after missing his first eight field goal attempts. He would finish with seven points on 3-of-16 shooting and 1-of-5 from three-point range. Shannon led all scorers with 28.

Taking care of the ball

One key to winning this one for the Buckeyes is limiting Illinois in transition. The Illini like to get out and push the pace, and score on the run. The Buckeyes made it harder on themselves in the first half by committing nine turnovers but found a way to hold the Illini to just 31 first-half points.

They committed just two second-half turnovers, which is a big reason why Ohio State was able to hang with the Big Ten’s second-best team for the entirety of the second half. Ultimately it was defensive rebounding that stung Ohio State, not their ballhandling.

Fast start to the second half

The Buckeyes trailed at the half 31-29, but that deficit did not last long. Ohio State started the second half on an 8-0 run in the opening two minutes to take a 37-31 lead and put Illinois on the defensive, rather than the other way around. Illinois did not take their first lead of the second until the the 1:14 mark, when they finished the game on a 6-0 run