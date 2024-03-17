Majority of Ohio State fans support Diebler as the new men’s basketball head coach

Before, during, and after the Ohio State football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to ask and answer questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Well, this one is a little unusual, because last week when we sent out the survey asking Buckeye fans a couple of questions, we didn’t expect that one of them would be answered by the time the results came in. However, it now appears that we know who the next head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team will be, Reports over the weekend indicate that incoming athletic director Ross Bjork has decided to keep the selection in-house and to remove the interim tag from Jake Diebler’s title.

Our basketball expert Connor Lemons ran through what that means for the program this morning, but it is certainly quite the turnaround since Diebler took the reins just over one month ago. Take a look at the results below to see how Buckeye Nation was feeling about this possibility in the middle of last week.

The other question that we put into the field was about which Ohio State football newcomer you are most excited to watch. Take a look at the full results of both questions below and if you have any additional thoughts, please feel free to include them in the comments below.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Question 1: Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited to watch?

In the original survey article, I made the point that I was most excited to see the guys who still had at least some air of mystery or something to prove. I don’t think that applies to Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Smith, or Quinshon Judkins for various reasons. So, for me, I am most excited — or perhaps intrigued — to see what the likes of Will Howard, Seth McLaughlin, and Will Kacmarek look like in the scarlet and gray.

The first three guys mentioned, I feel like I have a pretty firm grasp on who they are and what they can do, and while I am certainly excited to watch them play in the fall, this is still spring, so my excitement is focused on learning what guys can do and how they can develop between now and September.

So, I think I am in line with the razor-thin plurality that went with the Kansas State transfer quarterback atop this list.

Question 2: Who do you think should be Ohio State men’s basketball coach in 2024-25?

While Dusty May and the LeBron connections would have been fun, it looks like an overwhelming majority of Buckeye fans who responded to this poll are in favor of Bjork’s first hire.

Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.