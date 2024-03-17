Ohio State men’s basketball to host Cornell in opening round of NIT

Although they fell just short of making the NCAA Tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (20-13, 9-11) will still get to participate in post-season play. On Sunday night, the NIT selection committee announced that the Buckeyes — who finished the season 6-2 in their last eight but fell to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal — would be a 2 seed in the NIT, and will face Cornell at the Schottenstein Center. The exact date and time has yet to be announced, but it will be either Tuesday or Wednesday. Higher-seeded teams host the NIT, so Ohio State will get the opportunity to host their NIT games until they run into a team seeded higher than them.

If Ohio State defeats Cornell in the first round, they would advance to play the winner of No. 3 Seed Virginia Tech and Richmond either Monday or Tuesday next week.

Neither the NCAA Tournament nor the NIT seemed possible in mid-February when Ohio State fired former head coach Chris Holtmann, but after Jake Diebler brought the Buckeyes to the brink of the big dance, the NIT suddenly seemed like a no-brainer. After the loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, Diebler was asked about the possibility of playing in the NIT and said, “These guys are a joy to coach, and I think if we do play, there’s a championship to be won, and I know the competitive spirit of this group. So I would anticipate if that’s the case that we’ll be ready to go.”

There were questions about whether or not the transfer portal opening up on Monday would impact Ohio State playing in the NIT, as well as if the ongoing coaching situation would make players hesitant to play. However, with Diebler being officially announced as Ohio State’s head coach on Sunday, both of those concerns appear to be resolved.

Now that Diebler has had the interim tag removed, the expectation is that most of the roster will stay put, and that the Buckeyes will be ready to play in the NIT. If there’s a trophy to be won, Ohio State wants to win it.

Cornell went 22-7 overall this season and finished in second place in the Ivy League with an 11-3 record. Head coach Brian Earl is in his seventh season at Cornell, amassing a 96-101 record overall. This was the first 20-win season for the Big Red under Earl, as well as their first NIT appearance. Cornell had quality wins over Colgate and Princeton on their schedule.

The Big Red is No. 95 in the NET rankings and No. 103 in KenPom. They lost to Yale 69-57 in the Ivy League Tournament Semifinal.