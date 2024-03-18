Ohio State’s 2024 hoops commits remain firm with now full-time head coach Jake Diebler

Ohio State men’s basketball found its new head coach over the weekend, and it didn’t have to look very far to find him. The Buckeyes’ new athletic director Ross Bjork made the decision on Sunday to remove the interim tag from Jake Diebler, naming the former assistant the program’s next full-time head coach after an impressive 6-2 run to close out what looked like a lost season and create some optimism for the future.

Needless to say, the current players on the roster were very excited about the news...

Hear @RossBjorkAD and @JakeDiebler address the team this afternoon to announce the news.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9J7iraFEWQ — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 17, 2024

However, while the opinions of those already in the building are certainly of the utmost importance, so too are those of Ohio State’s commitments in the current recruiting cycle. The Buckeyes lay claim to two signees in the 2024 class in guard Juni Mobley and forward Colin White, and obviously their decisions whether or not to stay the course and eventually play their college ball in Columbus would be weighed heavily on who their head coach will be.

Luckily for Ohio State, both Mobley and White have confirmed to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch that the duo will be sticking with their commitments to the program and playing for coach Diebler next season.

According to Jardy, Mobley and his family met with Diebler at Ohio State on Sunday and reaffirmed the commitment to play for the Buckeyes in 2024. The higher-rated player of the two, the 6-foot Columbus native, who now plays his high school hoops at Mt. Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy, comes in as the No. 6 point guard and No. 41 player nationally in the cycle. Mobley was originally recruited by Chris Holtmann as well as Diebler, and remained steady in his pledge even after Holtmann’s firing in February.

White made it a perfect two-for-two when he also reaffirmed his commitment on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 Ottawa, Ohio native ranks as the No. 25 small forward and No. 124 player overall in the 2024 class. Coach Diebler made it a point to reach out to White and confirm his vision for him with the program, and that seems to have made a really positive impact on White in his decision to become a Buckeye.

“I’m super happy for coach Diebler,” White told 247Sports. “He really deserves this. He’s a big time coach and I’m going to ride with him. He’s a great guy, great dude and a great coach. He’s building something really special at Ohio State.”

As did anyone else that has watched the post-Holtmann Buckeyes, White saw an impressive change at Ohio State, and is excited to join a newly invigorated group with a head coach that seems to have a sincere connection with his players.

“What he did was big time,” White said. “He really lit a fire under those guys. Coach Holtmann was a great coach and I don’t know how much they changed or how different the game planned but the players really loved to play for coach Diebler and he banded them together. Since he came in they started to play really well and it spoke volumes.”

Ohio State is unlikely to add another member to its 2024 class before signing day in April. The Buckeyes will be losing Jamison Battle and Dale Bonner to graduation at the end of the season, and add the two incoming freshmen, barring any transfers out of the program.

Quick Hits

Ohio State will be receiving a visit from three-star offensive tackle Parker Harden on March 30. The No. 70 OT in the 2025 class and a top-50 player in Ohio for the cycle, Harden stands at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds and hails out of Pickerington Central. He does not yet hold an offer from the Buckeyes.

2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt will also be at Ohio State on March 30. Listed at 6-foot-2, the California native plays his high school football at Mater Dei, the same program as current 2026 Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. as well as 2025 running back target Jordon Davison. Dixon-Wyatt is not yet rated on 247Sports, but has over two dozen offers including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas as well as a four-star rating (No. 76 overall) on Rivals. The Buckeyes have not yet offered.

Another 2026 prospect with plans to visit Columbus this spring, offensive tackle Adam Guthrie will be making the trip to Ohio State on Thursday. A 6-foot-7 in-state talent, Guthrie holds over 20 offers early in the process, including Kentucky, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. The Nittany Lions are currently the favorite for the not-yet-rated offensive lineman, per the On3 prediction machine, but the Buckeyes could change that calculus once an official offer comes.