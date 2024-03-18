Join the Land-Grant Women’s Basketball Tournament Challenge

It’s the best time of the year: March Madness!

To add to the madness, Land-Grant Holy Land invites you to join its annual bracket challenge on the women’s basketball side of things.

Ohio State women’s basketball is in the field of 68 teams looking to win the coveted NCAA National Championship. For the Buckeyes, it hasn’t reached the pinnacle of college basketball since 1993, when it lost to basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes and Texas A&M.

Last season, the Scarlet and Gray were close, advancing all the way to the Elite Eight. It included a comeback in the First Round, a game-winning shot by guard Jacy Sheldon in the Second Round, and a win on national television over the UConn Huskies.

This time around, Ohio State welcomes the Maine Black Bears to Columbus, along with a potential second-round matchup against either the Duke Blue Devils or Richmond Spiders.

It’s not only the Buckeyes who are competing because YOU can as well! Follow the steps below to join the LGHL women’s bracket challenge. You’ll get to win all the bragging rights, the fresh dopamine hit in the form of internet praise, and the feeling of a job well done.

It’s absolutely free to play. Follow the rules below to join the best women’s basketball tournament challenge on not only Land-Grant Holy Land but maybe all of SBNation.

Bracket Steps

Join the Land-Grant Women’s Basketball Land Bracket Challenge. Make your selections before the March 22, 2023, at 11:30 AM cutoff date and time. Select one of your entries to join the group, no multiple entries, please. If we find out you used multiple accounts to have multiple entries, first: Why? Second, you won’t win the grand prize. Read up on the rules over at ESPN, because this challenge will adhere to all of them.

Share, Share, Share

Make sure to tell all your family, friends, and frienemies to sign up for the Land-Grant Women’s Basketball Land Tournament Challenge. It costs nothing to you. Challenge someone who doesn’t watch women’s basketball. Take that same friend out to a sports bar and demand they put all the games from the ESPN family of networks on their televisions. Flip a table if you need to (figuratively. I’m not paying bond).

Good luck to all who enter!