Ohio State women’s basketball “whole again,” entering March Madness

On Sunday, March 25, Ohio State women’s basketball defeated the Maryland Terrapins. That victory clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. When the Buckeyes clinched the trophy outright three days later, against the Michigan Wolverines, there was a notable absence in team celebrations. Now, after being away for the team for three games, forward Eboni Walker is back with the Scarlet and Gray.

Walker’s absence began in that victory over the Terrapins. Playing only two minutes in the contest, Walker entered the game with her usual energy and intensity. However, on a fast break, Walker attempted a no-look pass to a teammate, sending the ball out of bounds instead in a close game against the Terps. The move drew the ire of head coach Kevin McGuff, visibly upset at the lost possession.

The forward wasn’t seen on the bench for the closing parts of the game. Against Michigan, Walker was listed “out” on the Buckeyes’ availability report and didn’t celebrate on the court with her teammates.

This season’s been difficult, on the court, for Walker. After transferring to Ohio State at the start of the 2022-23 season, Walker worked on conditioning and learning a new system following almost a year away from playing Division I basketball. In February, when forward Rebeka Mikulášiková went down with an ankle injury, Walker lid into the starting five-position and kept it through the end of the Buckeyes’ Elite Eight run.

Entering the 2023-24 season, a competition between Mikulášiková and Walker felt inevitable. Plus the addition of graduate senior transfer Taiyier Parks from the Michigan State Spartans adding another element of intrigue in the post position.

Mikulášiková won the role she’s held since the start of her junior year, starting all but one game this season, due to illness. For Walker, who averaged 22 minutes per game after winning the starting role last season, minutes dropped substantially. This season, the graduate senior averages 10.9 minutes per game, appearing only 22 times out of 27 games.

The reason for leaving the program is unknown, with head coach Kevin McGuff saying she was not with the team, keeping the situation within the team.

Sunday night, when the Scarlet and Gray awaited their NCAA Tournament fate, Walker was part of the celebration. Coach McGuff confirmed her return to the team. It’s a moment that means a lot for Walker’s Ohio State teammates.

“I feel like, you know, we’re whole again,” said forward Cotie McMahon.

For the sports statisticians, Walker’s numbers aren’t at the top of the conference near Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, but what’s seen in a 40-minute game is a small part of what makes a team.

Watch Walker on the sidelines and interacting with her teammates in games, and you see someone who has strong chemistry with everybody. The Las Vegas, Nevada product is joking with teammates, has a smile on her face and seems to uplift everyone she spends time around. Something you can see a little bit of in a profile done on Walker this summer, after a skydiving adventure.

On the court, Walker’s contributed in vital ways over the past two seasons. Look at the NCAA Tournament Second Round game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. While guard Jacy Sheldon received praise for her game-winning shot, it was the focus and work of Walker that made the play possible.

Coach McGuff designed a play that was broken from the start. After inbounding to Walker, the forward didn’t panic or try to do too much. Waiting patiently, Walker found Sheldon who made the final move before hitting a midrange jumper.

Walker provides something the Buckeyes desperately need: rebounding. She does it through being quick on the court, and putting herself into the paint aggressively to grab missed shots. Against the Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament, the Buckeyes were out rebounded by 24. That doesn’t mean that Walker’s inclusion would erase that deficit, but when asked about the defeat, guard Celeste Taylor said Ohio State lost because it lacked heart. Something Walker has in abundance.

“Eboni shines in a lot of ways,” said McMahon. “Her impact on and off the court is huge. I mean, whether we’re in practice, whether we’re in a game, or literally in recovery, like her personality. Just her being there really has an impact on this team.”

The forward is a fan favorite too. When folks were celebrating the title victory with confetti and streamers, Ohio State supporters online wanted to know the whereabouts of Walker. She plays a style of game that fans appreciate and has a personality that’s hard to miss when you’re in the arena.

Whether Walker sees the court for ample minutes in March Madness, starting Friday against the Maine Black Bears, it’s a return that could lead to better performances from the Buckeyes.

“And you know, we miss her a lot,” said McMahon. “But she’s back.”