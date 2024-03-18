Diebler will lead the men to the NIT and beyond; women to host Maine in NCAA tourney

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Setting the table for second week of Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Four Buckeyes flashing on defense during start of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 17, 2024
@justnfields x @steelers pic.twitter.com/z64SY6MwG6
Steelers acquire Fields in trade with Bears
Teresa Varley, Steelers.com
Tracking former Buckeyes in NFL free agency
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: Who in Ohio State sports are you giving an Oscar to?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball to host No. 15 Maine Black Bears in NCAA Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
We're Dancing!— Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 18, 2024
We take on #15 seed Maine in Round 1 of @MarchMadnessWBB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b1ZdyD0Ab3
How to buy OSU women’s basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
A closer look at Ohio State women’s NCAA Tournament opener vs Maine
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State men’s basketball to host Cornell in opening round of NIT
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
What are the immediate implications of Jake Diebler becoming Ohio State’s head coach
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
The moment we made it official with Head Coach @JakeDiebler ️— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 17, 2024
Hear @RossBjorkAD and @JakeDiebler address the team this afternoon to announce the news.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9J7iraFEWQ
John ‘Juni’ Mobley reaffirms commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Colin White sticking with commitment to play for Ohio State, Jake Diebler
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Majority of Ohio State fans support Diebler as the new men’s basketball head coach
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Take a bow, Jake Diebler
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Born a Buckeye, Stays a Buckeye— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 17, 2024
Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork today announced the hiring of @JakeDiebler as head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball program.
: https://t.co/WyxLiaVGvm pic.twitter.com/qIeX5P3h5P
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes Earn 9-0 Shutout of Bulldogs, Advance to 2024 Frozen Four
Ohio State Athletics
Ticket = punched ️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/GkcK27htfo— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Continue Dominance of Michigan with 4-0 Victory
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Ohio State Uses Home Runs to Down No. 23 Kentucky, 12-6
Ohio State Athletics
Baseball: Ohio State Dominates West Virginia, 26-11, in Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics
