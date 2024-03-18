 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diebler will lead the men to the NIT and beyond; women to host Maine in NCAA tourney

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Ohio State vs Illinois Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Setting the table for second week of Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Four Buckeyes flashing on defense during start of spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Steelers acquire Fields in trade with Bears
Teresa Varley, Steelers.com

Tracking former Buckeyes in NFL free agency
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Who in Ohio State sports are you giving an Oscar to?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball to host No. 15 Maine Black Bears in NCAA Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How to buy OSU women’s basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

A closer look at Ohio State women’s NCAA Tournament opener vs Maine
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men’s basketball to host Cornell in opening round of NIT
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What are the immediate implications of Jake Diebler becoming Ohio State’s head coach
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

John ‘Juni’ Mobley reaffirms commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Colin White sticking with commitment to play for Ohio State, Jake Diebler
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Majority of Ohio State fans support Diebler as the new men’s basketball head coach
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Take a bow, Jake Diebler
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Earn 9-0 Shutout of Bulldogs, Advance to 2024 Frozen Four
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Continue Dominance of Michigan with 4-0 Victory
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Uses Home Runs to Down No. 23 Kentucky, 12-6
Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Ohio State Dominates West Virginia, 26-11, in Series Finale
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Look, I don’t have time to keep up with what craziness is going on in the U.K., can someone just explain it to me like I haven’t watched “The Crown” since Season 1?

