Diebler will lead the men to the NIT and beyond; women to host Maine in NCAA tourney

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Setting the table for second week of Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Four Buckeyes flashing on defense during start of spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Steelers acquire Fields in trade with Bears

Teresa Varley, Steelers.com

Tracking former Buckeyes in NFL free agency

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Who in Ohio State sports are you giving an Oscar to?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball to host No. 15 Maine Black Bears in NCAA Tournament

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

We're Dancing!



We take on #15 seed Maine in Round 1 of @MarchMadnessWBB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b1ZdyD0Ab3 — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 18, 2024

How to buy OSU women’s basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

A closer look at Ohio State women’s NCAA Tournament opener vs Maine

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men’s basketball to host Cornell in opening round of NIT

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What are the immediate implications of Jake Diebler becoming Ohio State’s head coach

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

The moment we made it official with Head Coach @JakeDiebler ️



Hear @RossBjorkAD and @JakeDiebler address the team this afternoon to announce the news.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9J7iraFEWQ — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 17, 2024

John ‘Juni’ Mobley reaffirms commitment to Ohio State, Jake Diebler

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Colin White sticking with commitment to play for Ohio State, Jake Diebler

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Majority of Ohio State fans support Diebler as the new men’s basketball head coach

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Take a bow, Jake Diebler

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Born a Buckeye, Stays a Buckeye



Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork today announced the hiring of @JakeDiebler as head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball program.



: https://t.co/WyxLiaVGvm pic.twitter.com/qIeX5P3h5P — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 17, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Earn 9-0 Shutout of Bulldogs, Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Continue Dominance of Michigan with 4-0 Victory

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Uses Home Runs to Down No. 23 Kentucky, 12-6

Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Ohio State Dominates West Virginia, 26-11, in Series Finale

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Look, I don’t have time to keep up with what craziness is going on in the U.K., can someone just explain it to me like I haven’t watched “The Crown” since Season 1?