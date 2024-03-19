Bucketheads Podcast: Previewing the men’s NIT and women’s NCAA Tournaments; recapping Jake Diebler hire

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 110 of the Bucketheads Podcast, Justin and Connor talk about the new Ohio State men’s basketball head coach (and friend of the pod), Jake Diebler. What are the pros? What are the cons? And what are our ultimate thoughts on the hire?

We also preview the Buckeye's opening NIT game against Cornell and discuss the Big Red. At the backend, Justin talks with Land-Grant Holy Land women’s basketball Thomas Costello about the NCAA tournament and the Buckeye's path to the Final Four in Cleveland.

